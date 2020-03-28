Baseball Movies: 7 Films to Watch While Waiting for Opening Day

COVID-19 concerns have led to multiple sporting events being postponed or canceled. This includes Major League Baseball, which canceled spring training and delayed the start of the 2020 season by at least two weeks. This meant that Thursday, March 26, 2020, would no longer serve as opening day. With opening day delayed, MLB fans were left wondering what would fill the void. There were video games available in "R.B.I. Baseball 20" and "MLB: The Show 20," but these products did not provide the viewing experience for fans. Instead, they headed to streaming platforms. Something was bound to be available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO GO, Hulu, or Disney+. There are several options available for baseball fans, many of which are available for free. Others, however, can cost as little as $2.99 to rent. For example, Charlie Sheen's Major League is available on a number of platforms, but it must be rented. There are no free streaming options. Whether MLB fans are searching for more humorous or serious options, there are many movies available on various platforms. Here are seven of the options.

42 (Rental) One option for MLB fans is 42, which tells the story of Jackie Robinson, the man who broke baseball's color barrier in 1947 while playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Chadwick Boseman plays the titular role while Harrison Ford plays Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey. There are multiple rental options for 42, including Amazon, Google Play, and YouTube. The price to rent the film has been cut to $2.99 on Amazon while the Google Play version is $3.99.

The Natural (Netflix) The Natural, which stars actor Robert Redford, is viewed as one of the best baseball movies available. Glenn Close, Robert Duvall, and Joe Don Baker all guest star while Redford plays the role of a baseball phenom. Redford's Oscar-nominated drama is available for Netflix subscribers to view for free. It will provide more than two hours of entertainment for baseball fans needing a "fix."

The Rookie (Disney+) One of Dennis Quaid's most popular films, The Rookie, tells the story of a high school chemistry teacher and baseball coach that makes a deal with his team. If they win the championship, he will try out for the major leagues. The Rookie is available for Disney+ subscribers in need of a baseball film. The movie also aired on ESPN on March 27 as the worldwide leader in sports tried to fill the void left by multiple leagues postponing their seasons.

No No: A Dockumentary (Amazon Prime) While the majority of films available on streaming platforms are comedies or dramas, there is one that tells a stunning true story. No No: A Dockumentary is the story of Dock Ellis, the Pittsburgh Pirates star who no-hitter while on LSD. This documentary, which is available on Amazon Prime streaming, tells the tale of that no-hitter, but it also follows Ellis after he sobered up. No No: A Dockumentary reveals how Ellis helped others overcome addiction.

The Sandlot (Rental) The Sandlot does not follow any players in Major League Baseball. It instead focuses on a group of kids and their backyard games. However, it is still viewed as a classic film among baseball fans. Despite its popularity and impact on pop culture, The Sandlot is not available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other streaming service. Instead, it is available for rental or purchase. The film can be rented on Amazon for $2.99. It is $3.99 on the Google Play store.

Rookie of the Year (Disney+) There are multiple films that have addressed every kid's fantasy about playing in the major leagues. However, Rookie of the Year is the only one that features Gary Busey in a prominent role, as well as the late John Candy in an uncredited role. Rookie of the Year is a 1993 sports comedy about a kid who breaks his arm and obtains a rocket arm as part of his recovery. He later joins the Chicago Cubs.