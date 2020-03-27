NFL Announces 2020 Draft Will Go on as Scheduled

✖

The NFL Draft will not be pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. League commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo out to all 32 teams, stating how the draft will go on as scheduled from April 23-25. NFL.com obtained the memo, which also stated the decision to keep the draft where it's currently scheduled was "unanimous."

"Apart from the CEC, I have personally discussed this matter with many other owners, club executives and coaches, and there is widespread support for the CEC's conclusion," Goodell said in the memo. "Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today. I also believe that the draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans, and the country at large, and many of you have agreed."

The memo continued: "Because of the unique circumstances in our country today, the 2020 Draft will obviously need to be conducted in a different way. Already, we have cancelled all public events, we will not be bringing prospects and their families to the Draft, and the draft itself will be conducted and televised in a way that reflects current conditions.

"Our staff is certainly mindful of the operational issues this presents, and our top priority is putting in place procedures that allow all clubs to operate on a level playing field so that the draft is conducted in a way that is competitively fair to all clubs. All clubs should now be doing the necessary planning to conduct draft operations in a location outside of your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs, and with draft headquarters."

Earlier in the month, the league announced the draft is still set for April 23-25, but the public events in Las Vegas were canceled. It's not determined if the draft will still take place in Las Vegas, but the NFL has no plans of pushing the draft back despite the U.S. having the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. With the NFL being in its offseason, postponing or canceling games hasn't been an area of concern. However, it's possible the season could be delayed if things don't improve by the summer.