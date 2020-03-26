Ryan Newman Just Revealed Another Fishing Photo While Bonding With His Daughter

✖

Ryan Newman continues to recover from the crash he was in at the Daytona 500 last month. Along with that and the NASCAR season being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Newman has a lot of time on his hands which means more time to fish. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner went to Instagram to share another photo of him fishing. However, he was with his daughter this time and it looks like both had a great day.

In the caption, Newman wrote, "Double in em up!!!!!" with the hashtags #takeakidfishing and #catchandrelease. Fans loved the photo with one Instagram user writing: "Glad you are doing well!! Weird how the injuries or injury was never released. Would be nice for the millions of people who couldn’t sleep praying for you to know what actually happened..."

"Everything about this picture is beautiful," another fan wrote.

"The serenity of that background, trees mirrored off of the water..." a third fan added.

Newman has been more active on social media as he continues to get healthy. Earlier this week, Newman showed appreciation to his fans for the cards and well wishes.

"I've gotten through a majority of cards and want to thank everyone for their prayers after my crash in Daytona," Newman wrote in an Instagram post. "I know I've been blessed in so many ways." When Newman posted the note on Monday, a number of fans responded. One fan is happy that Newman is healthy and able to be there for his young girls.

Whenever NASCAR returns, Newman will be ready to get things going.

"Really, I love it," he said on the Today show earlier this month when asked why he wants to return to the track. "It's been a little bit painful to be out of the race car and to not be doing what I've done for so many years." The driver explained that he began racing at 4 years old, "so it's just kind of who I am."

Along with winning the Daytona 500 in 2008, Newman has won a total of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races while finishing in the top 10 262 times. He was named NASCAR Winston Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2002 and was named Driver of the Year in 2003.