Coronavirus Update: New York Yankees Provide Food, Supplies for Minor League Players

Minor League Baseball recently delayed the start of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. This decision was made amid other leagues delaying or halting their seasons. With concerns about a continuing delay, the New York Yankees front office is trying to provide essential supplies to their minor league players.

Sr. Director of Player Development Kevin Reese, Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman, Director of Player Development Eric Schmit, and several other members of the player development staff recently made deliveries to minor league players. They handed out food, water, and other essential supplies in an effort to provide some relief amid the coronavirus outbreak. They weren't simply dropping supplies and leaving. Reese explained that he and the staff would remain on-site for as long as necessary to provide support for their players.

"Cash [Cashman], myself, some of our player development staff are out here at one of the team hotels just trying to get food, water ... trying to find some ways to make players' lives easier," Reese said.

The deliveries took place in Tampa, Florida. This is the home of the Tampa Tarpons, the Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. There were concerns about the minor league players affording necessary items while focusing on their health, and the Yankees wanted to prove that they are dedicated to remaining in town and providing assistance.

While the City of Tampa had not previously issued a stay-at-home order, the situation changed on Wednesday. Mayor Jane Castor said that she would put the order into place later in the day. Essential services will still be allowed, such as jogging, going to the pharmacy, and going to the grocery store. Additionally, Castor specified that social distancing will be critical.

"Whatever it is that you're doing that allows you to have that 6-foot separation, it's going to be allowable," Castor said during an interview with FOX 13. "If you want to go to the pharmacy at midnight, you can. If you want to go out and walk, you can. All we're trying to do is get that social distancing [and ensure] you have that 6-foot separation. That has been the only step that has shown to flatten the curve."

Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images