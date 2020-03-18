Dick Vitale 'Begs and Pleads' Tom Brady to Join the Buccaneers After Leaving Patriots

Tuesday morning, Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years and would be continuing his career with another team. His exact destination was unknown, but the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were both considered to be the top options. Longtime basketball announcer Dick Vitale was aware of these rumors, and he tried to tip the scales in favor of the Buccaneers.

Vitale tweeted out a video on Tuesday afternoon in order to convince Brady to head to Tampa Bay. He listed out a variety of reasons why this is the perfect destination for the six-time Super Bowl champion, including head coach Bruce Arians. The former Arizona Cardinals leader has worked with Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, and Carson Palmer throughout his career as a coach and an offensive coordinator. Vitale wanted to see Brady join this list of top QBs that have spent time with Arians.

"Tom, we need you in Tampa Bay. Great beaches. You'd love living here," Vitale said in his video. "It's unbelievable, and let me give you some reasons why. Number 1, we have an unbelievable coach for you. He's a quarterback guru. He understands – Bruce Arians – what it takes to be a great quarterback, and he can help you."

Vitale also listed the "great receivers" on the roster that will make Brady's job easier. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both topped 1,000 yards receiving and combined for 17 touchdowns. Fellow receiver Breshad Perriman registered 645 yards and six touchdowns of his own. Although the former first-round draft pick in Perriman is currently a free agent.

Shortly after Vitale's video, FS1 host Colin Cowherd reported that the 42-year-old QB would be signing a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move was later confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brady is expected to sign a deal with the Buccaneers, making Vitale a very happy man.

Whether the basketball announcer's begging video played a role in the decision is unknown, but Vitale will still get to watch Brady lead the Buccaneers onto the field each week. He is a season-ticket holder and will have plenty of opportunities to watch Brady in action.

