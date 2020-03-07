Scott Steiner Reportedly Undergoing Heart Procedure Amid Hospitalization

Professional wrestler Scott Steiner was hospitalized in Atlanta on Friday after he collapsed at an Impact Wrestling event. Steiner was reportedly treated by EMTs following the incident, who used a defibrillator. Now PWInsider has revealed that Steiner is set to undergo a heart procedure.

The report did not reveal the specific details of the heart procedure. Although professional wrestler Tommy Dreamer did reveal that Steiner is expected to make a full recovery following the incident.

Dreamer went to the hospital with Steiner on Friday night and provided updates about the situation. He reported that his fellow wrestler was "doing well and under great care."

Scott Steiner is expected to make a full recovery

Thank you all for your concerns & prayers

99% Life + 1%death

= Genetic Freak

Steiner math contiues

Holla if ya hear me#BigPoppaPump pic.twitter.com/nFvWpwisod — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020

According to Fightful.com, Steiner was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly collapsed in the locker room. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion collapsed while he was working on some pre-recorded interviews backstage at the Impact event.

There were considerable concerns about Steiner's health following the situation in Atlanta. Reports indicated that this was a very "rough" situation and that his life was in danger. ProSportsExtra.com's Brad Shepard had also been told by sources that this was very serious. Although the outlook improved once Steiner received medical care.

"Update: A source indicated Scott Steiner is now stable and expected to recover from what was a legitimate life and death situation," Shepard wrote. "I'm told he stopped breathing at one point and they had to shock his heart. Credit to a quick response by on location medical personnel."

Steiner is viewed as a legendary figure among wrestling fans after roughly four decades in sports-entertainment. He started out as part of a tag team with his brother, Rick Steiner. The Steiner Brothers won seven tag team championships during their time together. They competed in the WCW, WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Extreme Championship Wrestling.

"Big Poppa Pump," as Steiner is known, started his singles career in 1998. He has competed in the WWE, independent circuits, and IMPACT Wrestling over the years. The 57-year-old Steiner most recently appeared in the ring as part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He faced off with Aron Stevens for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

Photo Credit: Monica Morgan/WireImage/Getty