Trey Adams, NFL Prospect, Makes Joke About His Private Parts During Combine Interview

Every year at the NFL Scouting Combine, there are reports about random questions being asked to the upcoming draft prospects. These questions range from peculiar to borderline offensive, but they rarely see the light of day. That changed during 2020's iteration when footage of Trey Adams' interview surfaced on social media. Although he drew more attention for his joking answer.

The University of Washington offensive lineman was asked what he would change about himself. The video that leaked on social media shows him pause for a moment, slightly grin, and then respond. "Bigger d–k," he said in the NSFW video.

Footage of this interview was not supposed to see the light of day, but it still surfaced on social media, although the team that asked this question was not named. This still led to frustrated comments from one former NFL executive.

Trey Adams making us proud at the combine pic.twitter.com/Rcf5bVHlsY — Barstool Huskies (@Barstoolhuskies) March 2, 2020

"I hope the person who leaked the Trey Adams video is found out and punished to the fullest extent. These are supposed to be confidential meetings. Not fair to Adams or the process. Both players and teams rely on this confidentiality to have honest discussions. #NFLCombine," NFL Hall of Famer Gil Brandt said on Twitter. The former Dallas Cowboys executive has been credited with leading the way to create the NFL Scouting Combine.

While there was some frustration expressed on social media following the video leaking, there were several fans laughing about the interaction. They thought this was a truly unique answer to a very mundane question, and they felt that Adams should be rewarded.

Some fans even called for the former Washington Huskies tackle to be drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ohio-based franchise is expected to select LSU QB Joe Burrow, but now some fans want Adams after his bold statement. Although a few others did disagree.

"That is funny, no doubt, but if he is looking for the biggest NFL payoff he probably just hurt himself. Real funny but not real smart!" one user wrote on Twitter. A few individuals were worried about Adams and his draft stock after this video surfaced on social media.

Heading into the NFL Scouting Combine, there were concerns about Adams' injury history and his ability to remain on the field for years to come. A torn ACL ruined his 2017 season while a bulging disc in his back had a similar effect in 2018.

Adams is now healthy and looking to land with an NFL team early in the upcoming draft, but will this happen? The answer is unknown, but there are some fans that believe Adams should be taken in the first round due to his honest answer at the NFL Scouting Combine.

