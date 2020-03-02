Toronto Blue Jays Send Message to John Olerud After Death of His Daugther

John Olerud is one of the best players in Toronto Blue Jays history. And as a result of his contributions to the Blue Jays, the team sent a heartfelt message to him and his family after learning his daughter Jordan died after battling a rare chromosome disorder she was diagnosed with in August 2000. The Blue Jays not only wanted to let Olerud know they were thinking of him and his family, but the team also wanted fans to make sure they donated to The Jordan Fund which is an organization the former Blue Jays star and his wife Kelly started.

Our hearts go out to John and Kelly Olerud on the passing of their daughter Jordan. They are in our thoughts at this difficult time. If you would like to make a donation, please go to https://t.co/v5OamGbjCF. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 1, 2020

The message from the Blue Jays led to a number of fans showing their support for Olerud.

"Very sad news," one fan wrote. "I've been a fan of his since his rookie year."

"So sorry to hear about the loss of the Olerud's daughter Jordan...it’s always sad when a child passes before their parent," another fan wrote.

"This is so sad," a third fan added. "As someone who almost lost a child, I can imagine what it would be like when this happens. My condolences to John and Kelly Olerud. May God bless!"

"Condolences Kelly, John and all the Olerud family on the passing of your sweet daughter Jordan. May she always shine bright in your hearts and memories," a fourth fan stated. Rest In Peace."

Back in 2005, Olerud talked about the admiration he had for Jordan.

"I'm constantly amazed at her disposition," Olerud said during a 2005 conversation with the Boston Globe. "She's uncomfortable, she's having a hard time… but yet, she's got a smile for you. I'm really blessed to have a child like her."

Olerud started his pro baseball career with the Blue Jays and he played for the team from 1989-1996. He helped the Blue Jays win the World Series in 1992 and 1993 and he was named to the All-Star Game in 1993 which is also the same year he won the batting title. Olerud was named an All-Star again in 2001 and he won three Gold Glove awards during his career.