NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney's Kobe Bryant Tribute Car Revealed in First Video Footage

Ryan Blaney just revealed video footage of what his car will look like for the upcoming NASCAR event this weekend, the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California. NASCAR on Fox shared a video of Blaney's car scheme, which will be dedicated to the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The car has purple and gold colors, a sign for the charitable site MambaOnThree.org.

Ryan Blaney's Kobe tribute scheme for Fontana. All proceeds will go to https://t.co/1NcATfeLxf to honor and support loved ones of all victims involved in the tragedy. Donations will be directed to their families. pic.twitter.com/niyCn9j4TQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 28, 2020

Blaney's scheme was originally released earlier this week and he instantly loved it: "Honored that [Body Armor] is running a Kobe Bryant tribute scheme this weekend," Blaney wrote. "I was fortunate enough to meet Kobe & this is a great way to honor him, Gianna & all the victims."

Once fans saw the scheme, they showed their approval.

"This is such an honor for the Bryant family and everyone else affected by this tragedy," one fan wrote. "I know you're going to do everyone proud this weekend running this tribute."

"Love the 2 & 24 within the infinity sign," another fan wrote. "Very powerful. Well done!"

"My dad has been a Lakers fan long before I was born," a third fan added. "He doesn’t watch NASCAR but after showing him this scheme he’s pulling for you this weekend."

Along with Blaney's tribute to Bryant, NASCAR will have a few things planned during the Auto Club 400. Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal reported NASCAR will have several tributes for Bryant. This will include No. 24 painted on the turf, the mention of all the victims in the helicopter crash and a memorial display for fans to write on.

Bryant was one of the nine victims who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. He was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2016 and led the Lakers to five NBA championships from 2000-2010. He was also named MVP in 2008 and was named NBA Finals MVP twice.

Bryant's 13-year old daughter Gianna was also one of the victims and her along with Bryant were remembered at a Celebration of Life memorial at the Staples Center on Monday.