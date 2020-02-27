WWE Super ShowDown 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The WWE returns to Saudia Arabia for their big television event, Super ShowDown. The biggest stars in WWE will be in action at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard and it's the fifth pay-per-view event the organization has hosted in Saudi Arabia. Super ShowDown will air on the WWE Network on Thursday and it starts at 12 p.m. ET. The WWE Network costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but it's free for one month for new subscribers.

Super ShowDown will include nine matches. Here's a look at the entire card including the one match that will be featured on the Kickoff Show:

Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (champion) vs. Goldberg

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Ricochet

Raw Tag Team Championship match: Seth Rollins and Murphy (champions) vs. The Street Profits

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (champions) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Gauntlet match for Tuwaiq Trophy: AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. Rusev vs. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (champion) vs. Naomi

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel GarzaCage match: Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Show match: The OC vs. The Viking Raiders

The one match everyone will have their eyes on is Wyatt vs. Goldberg. It's likely Wyatt will win since he's undefeated after taking on "The Fiend" character, but fans love seeing Goldberg in action. The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen in a WWE ring back in August 2019 when he defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. Goldberg also took part in Super ShowDown in 2019, which was also in Saudi Arabia and lost to The Undertaker. The match did not go well for Goldberg and he explained what went wrong.

"I'm not going to make excuses, that's for sure. I'm just going to answer questions and give facts," he said on Booker T's Hall of Fame Podcast, as reported by talksport.com. "Facts are the reason why I had that match [with The Undertaker] and took that opportunity, was because it was an opportunity of a lifetime whether I was 22, 52 or 102, you know? Not that it was in Saudi Arabia but because it was against The Undertaker."

Another match to watch is Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet. Lesnar has been WWE champion since October and he won the title during the series premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Fox.