Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game Tribute: LeBron James and Allen Iverson Share Emotional Sideline Hug

LeBron James and Allen Iverson shared an emotional hug on the sidelines at the NBA All-Star Game Tribute for Kobe Bryant, and it was caught on tape. In the clip shared to Twitter, the two NBA stars are seen embracing one another and sharing a heartfelt moment before heading off in different directions.

Fans have since been commenting on the clips, with one writing, "Love to see it...and that was definitely more than a 'what’s up bro?' Type hug...it was a lot of love there."

"My two favs of All Time. Legendary Moments," another fan tweeted.

"Kobe's last 2 tweets were a shoutout to Lebron and a retweet of Allen Iverson!" exclaimed someone else.

"My wish is that A.I. could be around the do analysis sports broadcasting something in that nature to give more insight to how he sees the game. Just saying his impact on the game is immeasurable," one other fan commented.

"A.I is the best best dude, always real and showing love Hundred points symbol," a fifth user wrote, while one last user added, "AI have the game everything he had. I’m glad he got the love he deserves."

James previously addressed Bryant's tragic death in a speech to Lakers' fans during their first home game after the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people.

"Laker Nation, I would be selling y'all short if I read off this s—, so I'mma go straight from the heart," James began, then throwing away the speech he'd prepared.

"As I look all around this arena, we're all grieving, we're all hurting, we're all heartbroken," he continued. "But when we're going through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family and from Sunday morning all the way until the point – I had heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year about how much of a family it is – and that is absolutely what I've seen this whole week."

"Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization but from everybody," James added.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna died Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. The father of four and his 13-year-old daughter, died alongside seven others.