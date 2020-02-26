Kobe Bryant Wish Granted for Girl Who Lost Parents in Helicopter Crash Gets Strong Reactions Online

Before he died, Kobe Bryant was hoping to grant the wish of Alexis Altobelli, who wanted to secure an internship at a sports management agency. The story was recounted by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant's friend, former agent, and godfather to his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Pelinka shared that on the morning of Jan 26., Bryant messaged him about getting Altobelli an internship, and then moments later the helicopter he was traveling crashed, killing him, Gianna, and everyone else on board. Tragically, Altobelli's parents were also on-board. "Kobe’s last human act was heroic," Pelinka said. "He wanted to use his platform to bless and a shape a young girl’s future."

Now, it has been announced that Bryant's last kind act on Earth will not go undone, as sports superagent Scott Boras has announced that he will be meeting with 16-year-old Altobelli. "We are going to create a community for her. We are going to take her to games, show her how our company, with 135 employees and all of its departments, works," he said, per CNN.

The news of Altobelli getting the opportunity to pursue her dream, thanks to Bryant, has garnered some strong reactions online, with one person commenting on Twitter, "I say chances are this would have gone down anyway regardless of Kobe's passing. But I guess it's a feel good story,and everyone could sure use one."

Notably, the L.A. Times reports that Boras stated they had already made plans for Altobelli to meet him, as he was was a longtime acquaintance of her late father, John Altobelli, but Bryant's desire to vouch for her character certainly made the teen stand out more.