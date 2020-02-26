Kobe Bryant: See Lakers Icon's 'Cantine Riunite' Photos From His Italian Youth Team

In the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, photos of the NBA icon from his time on "Cantine Riunite," an Italian junior basketball team, have emerged online. In the early '90s, when Bryant was still in his pre-teen years, he lived in Italy and played basketball in the city of Reggio Emilia. Recently, one of his former teammates, from that era of his life, spoke to CNN about the late sports legend, saying, "We had a strong team, but he was better than all of us. At 11 years old, he was already very secure in his power and what he would become."

"I mean, I think we knew he was going to become a professional basketball player. We didn’t know then that he was going to be one of the biggest stars in the world," added 41-year-old Davide Giudici.

Along with the new interview, a number of photos of a young Bryant have surfaced, and we have collected a number of them below, along with fan reactions. Scroll down to see more.