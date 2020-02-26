Kobe Bryant: See Lakers Icon's 'Cantine Riunite' Photos From His Italian Youth Team
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death, photos of the NBA icon from his time on "Cantine Riunite," an Italian junior basketball team, have emerged online. In the early '90s, when Bryant was still in his pre-teen years, he lived in Italy and played basketball in the city of Reggio Emilia. Recently, one of his former teammates, from that era of his life, spoke to CNN about the late sports legend, saying, "We had a strong team, but he was better than all of us. At 11 years old, he was already very secure in his power and what he would become."
"I mean, I think we knew he was going to become a professional basketball player. We didn’t know then that he was going to be one of the biggest stars in the world," added 41-year-old Davide Giudici.
Along with the new interview, a number of photos of a young Bryant have surfaced, and we have collected a number of them below, along with fan reactions. Scroll down to see more.
Take a quick break from Game 2 with this photo of 12-year-old Kobe Bryant with his basketball team in Italy. pic.twitter.com/zWWehBx2W7— SI Vault (@si_vault) June 5, 2017
Kobe Bryant with his 1st basketball team in Italy. Kobe grew up there & eventually left in 1991 when he was 13. However, Italy always had a special place in his heart.
Little did they know that he would become one of the greatest players in the world.
Just a kid with a dream! pic.twitter.com/LJDBDtq1hf— The Truth Hurts (@NBATruthHurts) February 4, 2020
A very young Kobe Bryant while in Italy where he followed his father playing there
RIP. pic.twitter.com/OP3AHj6ee6— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) January 26, 2020
Italy remembers Kobe Bryant, who spent some of his most formative years there, "as a son, not as a star" https://t.co/ygAO0P94ks pic.twitter.com/5KEi3KauJo— CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2020
Kobe with his elementary team in Italy pic.twitter.com/hPvVoMsYVU— Slam🏀Dank (@NBA_Mixes) December 8, 2017
Just watched the Kobe and Gianna memorial from a hotel in his beloved Italy, where I’ve come to visit MY daughter. And I’m reminded just how lucky am to be able to. What an emotional & heart wrenching series of tributes, from Geno, MJ, Shaq, et al.❤️❤️❤️— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 24, 2020
In Naples by the artist Jorit. You loved Italy Kobe and Italy will always love you. Reggiano forever, rest in peace with Gigi. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/Bj9wI7tsnv— Mara_livingjukebox (@marajukebox) February 24, 2020
“He didn’t necessarily feel like he fit into the predominant basketball culture...from Italy, he had different..cultural references...It just goes to show you we all have something that’s kind of in our way.”
Ben Affleck and #TheWayBack cast talk how Kobe Bryant inspired them. pic.twitter.com/YI2ryzI8Hi— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) February 21, 2020
Lot of people keep bringing up Kobe in Italy. Did some research.
This picture is from a fundraiser game. He competed against adults, but he wasn't a professional. LaMelo's the first. pic.twitter.com/hbic720MzF— Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) January 11, 2018
