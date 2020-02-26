Kobe Bryant and Gianna Celebration of Life: Fat Joe, Chaka Khan and Others Speak out About Snoop Dogg's Memorial Photo

On the heels of the Celebration of Life memorial for Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, Snoop Dogg shared a photo of Kobe's parents, Joe and Pam Bryant, in order to pay his respects to them. In response to his post, numerous celebrities have commented on his Instagram photo in order to applaud Snoop Dogg's acknowledgment of Kobe's parents, as Rolling Stone noted.

"Sending love and. Prayers to momma. And Pappa Bean Bryant thank u for giving us. Kobe we love y’all and praying for your strength as parents to keep moving on from the. Broadus family," Snoop Dogg captioned his photo, which showcased Joe and Pam in the Staples Center arena to attend the public memorial service.

Celebrities such as Fat Joe and Chaka Khan responded to the rapper's post with some kind messages of their own. And, of course, plenty of Snoop Dogg's fans also weighed in on his moving tribute, as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 24, 2020 at 3:36pm PST

Fat Joe replied to the post with a simple, "Thank you," along with a crown emoji.

Khan responded with a couple of purple heart emojis, a likely nod to the Laker's purple and gold color scheme.

"Prayers to the. Bryant sisters u have a brother in me," Snoop Dogg later added in the comments section of his own post.

"First time I’m seeing them, they must be some kind of wonderful people, they raised a good one," one fan wrote. "Many blessings to them as they continue their journey without their Kobe."

"Thank you for honoring his parents," another fan wrote. "I was disappointed no one was sending love to them and his sisters . The end of the day, they are his parent and everyone should have honored them beacuse they are hurting too."

While Joe and Pam did not speak at the event, their daughter-in-law, Vanessa Bryant, did. During her heartfelt speech, she shared anecdotes about both her late husband and daughter, who both passed away on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

"I cannot imagine life without her. Mommy, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and Daddy love you so much, Gigi," Vanessa said. "I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your gorgeous smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you."

Vanessa then turned her focus towards Kobe, whom she called her "soulmate."

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player," she said. "He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was my — he was my everything."

Vanessa's remarks prompted a standing ovation from the thousands who attended in order to pay their respects to the late NBA legend and his daughter.