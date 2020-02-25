Vanessa Bryant Fans Defend Her From Trolls Saying She Should Have Encouraged Better Relationship Between Kobe and His Parents

Kobe Bryant's fans are defending his widow Vanessa from online trolls after his memorial ceremony. Many wondered why Bryant's parents, Joe and Pam Bryant, were not more prominent in the memorial, and they assumed it was Vanessa's choice. Her defenders on Twitter set them straight.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were honored at the Staples Center on Monday in an event called "A Celebration of Life." The memorial had friends, fans and family packed into the stadium, including Bryant's parents, Joe and Pam.

However, the mourning parents did not speak at the service, and were not mentioned by any other speakers. Fans thought this was odd, and in some cases even insulting.

Bryant was the youngest of three children in his family, with two older sisters. He had a close relationship with his sisters Sharia and Shaya, but he had a contentious relationship with his parents at times. Notably, Joe and Pam were not pleased when he married Vanessa in 2001, feeling that he was too young to make such a commitment, according to a report by E! News at the time.

Still, Bryant reconciled with his parents later in life, especially once his own children had been born. This left fans with nothing to do but speculate about why Joe and Pam were left out of Monday's ceremony. There were many theories suggested, but more than a few blamed Vanessa.

Here is what social media users said in the widow's defense.