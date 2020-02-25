Tom Brady Posts Heartbreaking Kobe Bryant and Gianna Message After Staples Center Memorial

All eyes were on the city of Los Angeles on Monday as Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were remembered during a public memorial service at the Staples Center on Monday. NFL star Tom Brady wasn't seen at the event, but he paid tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter on Instagram. Brady posted a photo of Bryant and Gianna as well as a long message about his reactions to their deaths which occurred nearly one month ago.

"I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago," Brady wrote at the start of his statement. Since then, I've witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it's helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up all night, and brought me so many tears?"

Brady went on to talk about Bryant the basketball player. Like Brady on the football field, the future Pro Basketball Hall of Famer was passionate when he was on the court and he deeply cared about being the best. But what really stood out for Brady is not what Bryant did on the court, but what he was doing after he retired from the game.

"In his second chapter, you saw even more," Brady continued. "You saw his excitement for life, and for achieving in areas only he thought possible. He became more of an entrepreneur, media mogul father, husband and mentor among other roles. And he didn't stop with himself. Kobe didn't care whether you were a man or woman, boy or girl, black or white, rich or poor, ordinary or extraordinary, he wanted you to become the best you could be."

Brady continued by saying Bryant's leadership is what he'll miss the most. The six-time Super Bowl champion also called him a "real life superhero our world needs."

"If there's anything I have learned and been inspired by through this tragic event is this, SEIZE THE DAY," the New England Patriots star quarterback said at the end of his statement. That's what Kobe always did, and that's what he wanted for us too."