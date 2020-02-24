NASCAR in Las Vegas: Kurt Busch Blows off Steam Before Race With Spirited Tik Tok Dance Video

The 2020 NASCAR season continued on Sunday afternoon with the Pennzoil 400. This race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway gave drivers an opportunity to secure crucial points following the wreck-riddled Daytona 500. This could have been a stressful afternoon, but Busch blew off some steam by taking part in a Tik Tok video.

Footage surfaced on Twitter that showed Busch dancing with two young fans. He was taking part in the "Renegade" trend that features Rapper K Camp's latest single "Lottery." Busch's dance moves weren't the smoothest around, but he still entertained the two fans in the video, as well as those watching on social media.

"This made me and my girls laugh so hard! He's amazing! One will make a wonderful Dad!" one NASCAR fan wrote after watching Busch taking part in the Tik Tok trend. There were many fans enjoying this dance and appreciating how this gesture created a memorable moment for those filming the video.

Not everyone was on board with the Tik Tok video, however, as some NASCAR fans complained. There were a few individuals commenting about how this dance made Busch forget how to race.

One reason for their comments is that Busch finished the Pennzoil 400 in 25th place. He was among the bigger names present for this race, and the fans were hoping that he would capture a spot among the top three drivers. However, he finished near the back of the field and tweeted about potentially changing his luck ahead of next Sunday's race in Los Angeles.

"No luck at all in Las Vegas. Nowhere to go but up! Who's with me?!?! Special thanks to @StarNursery. Everyone in Vegas please go visit them! You could probably buy a bush that might turn this Busch's luck around," the veteran driver wrote on Sunday evening.

While he may not have secured a victory or a top spot during Sunday's race, Busch did provide entertainment for his fans. Some even felt that the dance video on Tik Tok was a very strong indicator of future parenting success. They fully expect him to be a top-rate father that showcases his dance moves on a routine basis.

The fans may view Busch as a fatherly figure, but his attention is focused elsewhere. He is preparing for the Auto Club 400 in Los Angeles and potentially securing a better finish.

