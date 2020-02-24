Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life: Fans Already Emotional Morning of Public Memorial

Kobe Bryant will be remembered by NBA players and fans in Los Angeles on Monday as a public memorial service will be held at the Staples Center. Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash with seven other victims nearly a month ago outside the Los Angeles area. A private funeral for Bryant and Gianna was held on Feb. 7. Fans have been emotional when they heard the news of Bryant's death and the fans are even more emotional now since it's the morning of the public memorial service. Bryant made a major impact in the NBA for being a winner on the court as well as doing good in the community off the court. And when he retired from the NBA in 2016, he focused on his family as he was the head coach for Gianna's basketball team, Team Mamba. Here's a look at fans remembering Bryant the morning of his celebration of life.

Their Day today is for them and them only. #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/zBc1EsY2Ve — 824. (@coIormeblack) February 24, 2020 Feb. 24, 2020, is looked at as the day to remember Bryant and Gianna if you ask the Twitter world. It's significant because Bryant wore No. 24 when he was with the Lakers and Gianna wore No. 2 for Team Mamba. The memorial service is expected to have over 20,000 people honoring the Bryant family.

Birthday Present Tomorrow is my youngest son’s 15th birthday. When I asked him what he wanted he said to attend #KobeFarewell and say goodbye to his hero🙏🏽😞

So... we are going this morning. It’s going to be an emotional day.

Sending healing prayers to Vanessa and the family. 💛💜💔 pic.twitter.com/GVhffnK4Cv — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 24, 2020 Actress Holly Robinson Pete said she is attending the memorial service with her son since it's the birthday present he wanted. Bryant was a hero to Pete's son as well as a number of young men and women all over the world, which has led to fans being emotional.

Message for Bryant Family #KobeFarewell #KobeandGianna

Wow, I can't believe you are gone. RIP. May God wrap his arms around you and Gianna. God bless Vanessa and the children Left Behind. My family and I watched him grow. Always in my thoughts and prayers. 🏀🏀🏀🏀

🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZdnDtt6mcP — Kitty Hawk (@kittyHawk1960) February 24, 2020 This Twitter user had a message for the Bryant family ahead of the service. It's clear that emotions are running high nearly a month after the death of Bryant and Gianna. And because of that, the NBA community is thinking about Vanessa and the three other daughters as they continue to mourn the loss of their two family members.

Don't Want Today Today is not a day any of us want...but it's day we will come together and honor Kobe & Gianna's legacy! #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/gVEu8W3G8b — Natalia11 (@Natalia11) February 24, 2020 This is not a day fans were looking forward to because of how emotional it has been. However, this will be a good day for the entire community because everyone will come together and honor the legacy of two people who were loved by many.

Kobe Highlights Since today is #KobeBryant’s funeral, imma start a long thread of all my favorite highlights, starting with my favorite one. #KobeFarewell I’ll miss you king 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/4T8JCxZamq — Hova💎 (@gvldendre) February 24, 2020 This Twitter user shared some of Bryant's top highlights while playing for the Lakers. Along with being an 18-time All-Star, Bryant won five NBA Championships with the Lakers and he was named NBA Finals MVP twice. He also won the MVP award in 2008.

Message for Kobe Thank you for showing us fans u where more than just a b-ball player. R.I.P. Mamba out!#KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/wGRZ08umyW — Joseph Feliciello (@Josephfeliciel2) February 24, 2020 This fan wanted to say something to the Lakers legend before the Celebration of Life. As great of the basketball player Bryant was, he also showed everyone there's more to him than just his love for the game. That is one big reason fans are still emotional about his death.