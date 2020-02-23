NASCAR in Las Vegas: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel Is Sunday's Pennzoil 400

It's another afternoon of vroom, vroom as NASCAR continues its sports reign today with another race scheduled to broadcast this weekend. But what what channel is it on? What time does it start? And more importantly, should you watch on TV or online? We've got the answers ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race's live broadcast.

The Pennzoil 400, live from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will air on FOX the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the start time for the pre-race show beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. The green flag time is scheduled to air at 3:46 p.m. ET. The Pennzoil 400 in Vegas is one of three consecutive races on the west coast this season, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Next week's will air live from the Phoenix Raceway.

When it comes to how fans can watch, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to FOX after last week's Daytona 500. FOX is slated to air nine Cup races this year, while its sister network, FS1 is scheduled to show eight, including the All-Star Race in May. Today's Pennzoil 400 in Vegas at the 1.5-mile oval track will consist of three stages — 80 laps, 80 laps and 107 laps.

Those with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the race live via Fox Sports Go. However, for cord-cutters without cable or satellite, there are five OTT TV streaming options that carry FOX — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT&T Now. Of the five, only Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trials, where fans can sign up and cancel after the race and be charged nothing.

There are several top names in contention to secure the victory during the 23rd annual Pennzoil 400, including Kyle Busch and last year's winner, Kevin Harvick who had the best odds entering Saturday's qualifying action. Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano round out the top-five, according to CBS Sports.

As for hosts and commentary, fans can expect Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon to call all the races, complemented by help from analysts Jamie McMurray and Larry McReynolds, alongside pit reporters Jamie Little, Matt Yocum, Vince Welch and Regan Smith.

