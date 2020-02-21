Ryan Newman Fan Posts Throwback Photo of the NASCAR Driver and Wife Krissie Amid Daytona 500 Crash Aftermath

Ryan Newman was released from the hospital this week after he was treated following a scary crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday, and one fan celebrated an update on his condition with a photo of the driver and his wife, Krissie. On Feb. 18, Twitter user @CommanderChuck1 shared a throwback photo of Newman and Krissie holding hands as they walked together on a racetrack, writing that reports were sharing Newman was awake and talking to doctors.

Here's Ryan and his wife Krissie Newman. A report he is awake and talking to the doctors.. pic.twitter.com/y529ykIl2c — Commander Chuck (@CommanderChuck1) February 18, 2020

The NASCAR driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday night and was reported as being awake and speaking on Tuesday. He was released on Wednesday, and Roush Fenway Racing shared a photo of Newman walking out of Halifax Medical Center in Daytona holding hands with his two daughters.

Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center pic.twitter.com/J0twhGgQm7 — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Krissie also posted a video of the family leaving the hospital, writing that it was the "Best sight ever!!"

Newman and Krissie married in 2004 and share daughters Brooklyn and Ashlyn. Days before the Daytona 500, Newman shared on social media that the couple had decided to separate.

"After 16 years of marriage, Krissie and I have decided to amicably separate," Newman shared in a post on Twitter. "We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch."

"Thank you for the years of support and friendship," he continued. "We ask that [our] daughters’ privacy be respected at this time."

In 2012, the couple founded Rescue Ranch, a North Carolina-based non-profit that promotes humane education by focusing on rescuing on a fundamental level through hands-on learning and care for animals.

Newman crashed during the final lap of the Daytona 500 when his No. 6 Ford Mustang was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney's car. Newman's vehicle spun out of control and flew through the air, flipping several times before hitting the wall, where it was hit on its driver's side at full speed by driver Corey LaJoie's vehicle. That impact caused the Ford to skid down the track on its roof while on fire.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Becker