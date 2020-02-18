Ryan Newman: Pete Buttigieg Sends Prayers to 'Son of South Bend' Following Daytona 500 Crash, Hospitalization

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is sending his prayers to "Son of South Bend" Ryan Newman, following the NASCAR driver's harrowing Daytona 500 crash and subsequent hospitalization. In tweet, Buttigieg, who is major of South Bend Indiana where Newman is from, wrote, "Praying for a son of South Bend tonight, as we all wish the best for @RyanJNewman and his family after today’s devastating accident." Following Buttigieg's tweet, many others have shared support for Newman as well, with one writing, "When Mayor Pete says he is praying for someone, I believe him. It's that simple. I will send some prayers to Ryan and his family as well."

Sending prayers and healing vibes to the #RocketMan. I started watching NASCAR in 2002, when I heard there was a Purdue grad in the field, been cheering for @RyanJNewman ever since. What a horrific crash. My thoughts are with he and his family #Prayers4Newman — Gail Summers (@GailSum88320067) February 18, 2020

"Fingers crossed that he is not badly injured. It was a horrific crash and Nascar fans the world over likely have their fingers crossed and wish Ryan a speedy recovery," commented another user.

"Political biases shouldn't matter in a case where a human beings life is in danger. Thank you for being over this sir. Just wish some others would do the same. People can be so cruel on social media, this man has 2 little girls," offered someone else.

I don't agree with anything your platform is built on. In fact I vehemently oppose all of it. However, this statement is nice of you to make. — Paul Novak (@Writing4mylife) February 18, 2020

More recently, it was reported that Newman is awake, and has been speaking to his family and doctors. The injuries he sustained in the crash were said to be serious, but not life-threatening.

Many other social media users, aside from Buttigieg's followers, have since been expressing their support for Newman, in the wake of his frightening crash.

Fantastic news. I feared the worst yesterday, like I'm sure many others did. I'm so glad he is doing well. — sportznut (@OneDumbNyuk) February 18, 2020

"We love you Ryan Newman (rocketman) I was in Daytona years back when you flew like a rocket heard the tire blow and you went flying. Prayers for a speedy recovery we love ya buddy thank you rocket man. For all you do," tweeted one fan.

"I am so overjoyed to see the NASCAR community come together and rally for Ryan Newman!! I have to admit I was not a fan of nascar but seeing every driver come together has just made my heart smile!! Thank u!! Nascar now has a place in my heart!!" exclaimed one more Twitter user.