Krissie Newman: Who Is Ryan Newman's Estranged Wife?

Ryan Newman is the NASCAR driver everyone is thinking about right now because he was involved in a scary crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night. And when the crash happened, not only did fans send well wishes and prayers to Newman, but they also did the same for his wife Krissie and his two daughters. The question is who is Krissie Newman?

Krissie and Ryan have been married for 16 years, but she recently made the announcement that the two were separating. This news came days before the Daytona 500.

"After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate," she wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters' privacy be respected during this time."

The couple has two daughters - Brooklyn and Ashlyn. According to Bleacher Report, the two first met on a blind date in 2001 and it was set up by Krissie's grandmother and a friend from church. They got married on Jan. 3, 2004.

Over the years, Krissie has been the leader of a number of charities including the Ryan Newman Foundation and the are founders of a non-profit organization called Rescue Ranch which focuses on animal welfare.

"Currently, Rescue Ranch offers school, Scout and camp programs along with birthday parties, a 10,000 sq/ft inclusive playground, and special events" the official website stated."The dedication and blessing of the portion of land earmarked for our Rescue Ranch Memorial Garden took place September 22, 2016 and development is underway. Future plans include nature hiking and walking education trails, a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic with an extern program, a therapeutic riding program, and a rescue foster adoption program."

Before meeting Newman, Krissie graduated from Shippensburg University with a B.S. degree in Criminal Science and she was working as a clerk for a judge in North Carolina. Once she was married to Ryan and got involved in charity work, she earned a very big nickname.

"If there is a 'first lady' in NASCAR, Krissie Newman fits the mold," Melissa Bauer-Herzog of Bleacher Report wrote in 2010. "With her generosity towards people and animals, she is a true ambassador for NASCAR."