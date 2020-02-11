Cam Newton Reveals Adorable Photos of Daughter Sovereign-Dior on Her Birthday

Monday, Feb. 3 was viewed as a holiday by many football fans due to it landing the day after Super Bowl LIV. For Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, however, this day is special for a far more important reason. Feb. 3 is the birthday of his daughter Sovereign Dior, and he celebrated the occasion with some adorable photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Feb 3, 2020 at 12:10pm PST

"a FATHER holds his daughter hand for a short while, BUT HE HOLDS HER HEART FOREVER," Newton wrote in the caption. "TODAY A TRUE DIVA WAS BORN!! happy birthday SOVEREIGN-DIOR, you have impacted my LIFE in many ways than ONE!! #GIRLdad #big3 #daddysD1VA"

Newton has four children with his girlfriend, Kia Proctor. Chosen is the oldest at four years old, Sovereign is 2.5, Camidas is 17 months, and the new addition to the family, Cashmere, was born in December.

While he is best known as the quarterback of the Panthers, Newton loves being a father. He reflected on fatherhood back in 2017 when he wrote a poem for the Players' Tribune. Newton addressed the piece to his son, Chosen, and promised to always be there when he is needed. Being present is a common theme for Newton, something that he touched on while discussing a Super Bowl commercial he had filmed in 2017.

"Fatherhood has been great. … I'm not as bad as I thought I was!" Newton joked to Yahoo Sports. "It's something that a person can never really prep for, but for me, I just want to be available, and it's helped me be a better man.

"There are similarities that I felt being on the set of Buick and seeing those kids light up and ask me questions coming from all across the board. Things like, 'What do you eat? How hard have you been hit?' I think Chosen prepped me for being able to be prepared for any kid's response."

Newton has filled his Instagram profile with photos of his children. They have been shown attending training camp during the NFL offseason, exploring the world, and enjoying life together. The QB had made it clear that he loves being a father, and he also informed everyone that crossing Sovereign-Dior will be crossing him. He is a very protective individual and dubbed himself a "lifetime bodyguard."

(Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)