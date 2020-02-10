Vanessa Bryant Posts 'My Brain Refuses to Accept That Both Kobe and Gigi Are Gone' and Fans Chime in With Support

Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional message on Instagram Monday, sharing her feelings about the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others. This was a message in which Vanessa revealed that she has been struggling with the realization that her loved ones are gone. "I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," Vanessa's message began. "I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong." Vanessa has been fairly quiet on social media since the crash on Jan. 26, with the exception of a rare few posts. However, this Monday message was an in-depth look into her grieving process. Upon seeing this message, the users on Instagram responded with a massive show of support. Fans and peers alike wanted to let Vanessa know that they feel her pain and they wanted to help her any way that they can. Others just wanted to say that they are praying for her.

"Thank you so much for being vulnerable and sharing your feelings," one fan commented on Instagram. "I know this helped other people that are also grieving. My heart grieves with you & my prayers go out to you, your daughters, your family, and all the other families that lost loved ones. "I can't imagine what you must be going through. [star emoji] I admire your courage & your willingness to be strong for your daughters. You are a strong woman. A strong man like Kobe was perfectly paired by God with a strong woman like you. Love you!!! Prayers & Blessings."

"Thanks for sharing your words! I think it's sooo powerful of you to share and know how supported and loved you are today and always!!" Adrienne Bosh wrote after seeing the emotional message on Instagram. "And know that so many of us are keeping you and your family in our thoughts, prayers, and hearts. You have every right to feel everything you feel and grieve however you need to. You continue to inspire with your strength as mother and show the light in all you do."

"@courtneym_lopez same. I pray each day for all of them," one user wrote in response to a post from Courtney Lopez. "My heart aches like I knew them. I cry so much for Vanessa." Lopez had originally voiced her support for Vanessa with a comment about her strength. She also said that all of the victims are on her mind and that she is sending love to everyone involved or affected by the crash.

There were several supporters of the Bryant family on social media that were struggling to accept the fact that this helicopter crash had taken place more than two weeks ago. They still couldn't believe that Bryant, Gianna, and the other victims were gone. "We are praying for you and everyone involved in this massive tragedy. Still can't accept they're gone," another user added on Monday.

"We will all continue to lift you up in prayers. Your strength and courage is inspiring," another supporter of Vanessa added in the comments. There were several users on social media that reached out to Vanessa on Monday to let her know that she and her daughters were in their hearts. They were offering support and praying for healing.

"Sending prayers and love every day to you, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Everyday in my prayers and heart !" Jordan Cohen wrote on Instagram. The real estate agent was very close to the Bryant family and shared several stories about them on the day of the helicopter crash. This involved a tale about Bryant opening Staples Center an hour early so he could host a birthday party for Cohen's son.