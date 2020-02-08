Antonio Brown Wears Steelers Colors During Latest Workout

Following apologies to the NFL during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV, former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is continuing to train for a potential return. He posted videos of the training on Instagram Stories recently to show off some speed, footwork, and strength. However, Brown drew attention for conducting the workout in Steelers' colors.

The former sixth-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers was taking part in a variety of drills and exercises while wearing yellow pants with a black stripe down the sides. Brown has worn these pants several times since being traded to the Oakland Raiders and later released by the Bay Area team. Each time, he has drawn criticism from those that root for the Steelers.

Brown did find considerable success in Pittsburgh while posting six seasons with more than 100 receptions and seven with 1,000-plus yards, but the fans did not appreciate the manner in which he left town. He said that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had an "owner's mentality" and then took conducted a public social media feud with former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This is not the first time that Brown has been spotted wearing the colors of his former teams. He donned a Steelers helmet for a workout back in November, prompting fans to say that he needed to receive a "cease and desist" letter from the team that drafted him.

Brown followed this up by wearing a Raiders helmet during another workout. He had never actually suited up for the Bay Area team due to some frostbitten feet and a helmet dispute with the NFL. Brown later forced his release a day before week 1. He still had possession of a Raiders' helmet and wore it while running routes in Miami.

Interestingly enough, this workout drew extra attention considering that Brown was wearing the silver and black helmet and the yellow and black pants. Those that saw his posts on social media didn't agree with the combination of two AFC teams and wanted Brown to immediately change his clothes. Others simply wanted him to stay off of social media.

"Steelers pants and a raider helmet?" one user asked on Twitter back in November.

The recent workout at 84/7 Fitness would have generated similar responses, but brown posted the videos of him wearing Steelers pants on his Instagram Stories. The responses were not publicly available, due to them being sent via direct messages. If the previous situations are any indication, the Steelers fans don't want Brown wearing black and yellow clothing.

(Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MAXIM)