Kobe Bryant: Proceeds From Auctioned 81-Point Game Score Card Will Go to Crash Victims' Families

A rare autographed box score sheet from Kobe Bryant's 81-point game in 2006 has been listed on an auction website. The late NBA icon signed the document with a blue ballpoint pen shortly after posting a career-high in points, and now it will be available to the highest bidder. Some proceeds of this auction will also be used to help the families of the helicopter crash victims.

According to Goldin Auctions, the document is from Jan. 22, 2006. The Toronto Raptors were in Los Angeles to play the Lakers. Bryant and his teammates needed a comeback effort to secure the 122-104 victory, and he was critical in this victory after posting 81 points.

This incredible official NBA scoring report comes from the night when Kobe accomplished one if his greatest feats. The 8x10-inch white paper contains all of the official scoring from the contest on January 22, 2006 and was only available to media reporters onsite as well as employees, players and staff at the Staples Center on this night. In addition to the rarity of this score sheet, this one comes signed in blue ball point pen by Kobe Bryant and was obtained by a source close to the team in 2006. The signature has been authenticated by Beckett Authentication and additionally will come encapsulated.

According to the listing, Goldin Auctions will be donating 100 percent of the Buyer's Premium from this auction to the MambaOn3 Fund. This is the charity created in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash to provide assistance to the families of the other victims.

There are 18 days remaining in the auction, and 13 people have placed bids. The minimum was set at $1,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, the winning bid is $5,500.

Bryant was unstoppable during this game as he finished with 81 points on 28-of-46 shooting. He was 7-of-13 from the 3-point range and 18-of-20 on his free-throw attempts. Bryant scored 55 points in the second half alone, which was the second-most in a single half since Wilt Chamberlain put up 59 points during the second half of his 100-point game.

To further prove that cries of "MVP" were fitting, Bryant accounted for all but 18 points of the Lakers' comebacker during the second half. He scored 27 in the third and finished the night with 28 in the fourth.

