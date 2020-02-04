Kobe Bryant: Here's How LeBron James Will Honor Gianna Bryant and His Own Daughter at the NBA All-Star Game

It was previously announced that LeBron James will honor Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna — as well as his own daughter — at the NBA All-Star Game, and we now know how he plans to do it. According to the L.A. Times, James will not wear Bryant's number during the game, rather, he has chosen to wear #2, Gianna's numbers. When asked why he made this decision, James reporetdly replied, "Zhuri," the name of his 5-year-old — and only — daughter.

LeBron picked Gianna's No. 2 for his All-Star team because of his own daughter, Zhuri ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A28lQSkOWx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2020

In remarks to fans at a pre-game tribute on Friday, James honored Bryant by saying, "I know at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight. This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, sweat, tears, the broken down body, the getting up, the sitting down, the countless hours, the determination to be as great as he could be."

James continued, while speaking to the crowd, "Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and become the best dad that we've seen over the last three years. Tonight is a celebration."

The league came to LeBron James with the idea about the All-Star jerseys being No. 2 for Gigi and No. 24 for Kobe. LeBron chose to have his team wear No. 2, he says, because Gianna makes him think about his own daughter, Zhuri. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 3, 2020

Bryant and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash a week and a half ago, along with the aircraft pilot and six other passengers. The crash is still under investigation, but has been preliminarily ruled an accident.

Following the terrible incident, Bryant's wife Vanessa — Gianna's mother — issued a statement, writing in an Instagram post, "My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

She went on to say, "We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

"I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever," Vanessa also wrote.

