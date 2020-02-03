Super Bowl 2020: Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Dress for 'Miami Time' Ahead of Game

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves are at Super Bowl LIV and they might be the best-dressed couple at the game. On Instagram, The Gentlemen actor posted a photo of the two in all-white, and in the caption, McConaughey wrote: "me and hot mamma hittin the #superbowl miami time."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:48pm PST

McConaughey is a big sports fan. In fact, it was announced back in August that he is now a part-owner of the MLS team, Austin FC, which will start playing next year.

"Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin," McConaughey said in a statement. "The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multi-cultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our citys culture and future."

Along with being a soccer fan, McConaughey supported the Houston Astros when they were in the World Series last year. However, when the team lost to the Washington Nationals, fans blamed him for bringing them bad luck.

McConaughey and Alves are attending one of the most anticipated Super Bowls in recent memory. The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the San Francisco 49ers and the two have been the best in the NFL all season long. The Chiefs are looking for their first title in 50 years while the 49ers are looking for their first championship since 1995.

"The Super Bowl LIV matchup is a fitting celebration and culmination of our 100th season," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during his annual Super Bowl press conference. "Two storied franchises, exciting players on both sides of the ball, who captured our imaginations and who will inspire current and future fans for years to come.

"But the teams, they took different journeys to get here. The 49ers epitomized the hopes of all NFL fans. The 49ers' appearance in the Super Bowl comes just one year after they went 4-12, a great turnaround. In fact, of the eight teams that advanced to the Divisional round this year, seven of those eight were new teams from last year, including the 49ers. The one team to repeat, the Chiefs, were only one game away last year from going to the Super Bowl and went on to win an impressive fourth-straight divisional title this season."