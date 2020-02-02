Super Bowl 2020: NFL's Live Kick-Off Commercial Delights Fans Before Game

Leading up to Super Bowl LIV, the NFL teased a new commercial that would feature several prominent figures from league history. The final version dropped on Sunday prior to kickoff, and it drew considerable attention. The fans loved that a young football player was the focus of the commercial, and they were shocked to see him run onto the field after the video ended.

Take it to the house, kid!pic.twitter.com/rHva1nbBL6 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) February 2, 2020

The short clip showed Maxwell (Bunchie) Young catching a football and running through a variety of settings en route to Super Bowl LIV. He passed a trio of San Francisco quarterbacks in Steve Young, Joe Montana, and Jimmy Garoppolo. He also did a stunt slide across the hood of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' car.

Young finished off his sprint by running into the tunnels of Hard Rock Stadium. He talked to several members of NFL royalty, including Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. He handed off his ball, grabbed another from Chicago Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, and then raced onto the field with several other kids in tow. He handed the ball to referee Bill Vinovich and then proceeded to hype up the crowd and those watching at home.

"Greatest commercial lol," Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris wrote in response to the video. Fellow defender Marlon Humphrey said that the commercial was "live [fire emoji]."

The NFL stars were not the only ones reacting to this ad. There were thousands of users on social media talking about how this was the greatest commercial ever created. Others said that they were straight up crying after watching Young run onto the field.

According to one reporter, Young is a 13-year-old football player that already has an offer from the University of Illinois. He was also named the 2017 SportsKid of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Young was not a household name prior to this commercial, but he drew considerable attention after running out onto the field and handing the football to Vinovich. The viewers noticed that he has some moves, and they appreciated his ability to juke around several NFL stars. He also elicited some very unique responses from fans on social media.

"Alright but that TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE KID commercial and cut to the kid carrying out the football irl has got me bawling and i don’t even like football????" another use wrote after watching the commercial. This video was something that became universally beloved even to those that don't actually like sports.

(Photo Credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)