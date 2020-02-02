Super Bowl 2020: 'Voice' Star John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Bid Farewell to 'Old Luxury' in Genesis Commercial

Celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are featured together in a commercial for Hyundai's Genesis vehicles that debuted during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The ad first aired during the second quarter, and shows the down-to-earth stars celebrating the end of "old luxury." The full commercial was released online Tuesday and had more than 20 million views before the game.

The spot is called "Going Away Party" and begins with the Cravings author complaining to The Voice coach about being dragged to the party. Legend tells Teigen it is time to say goodbye to "old luxury," leading to Teigen calling out all the stereotypes at the event. There's a man in a loud suit, a woman denying she had plastic surgery, a guy who "leans on everybody for some reason" and a woman who went to Asia once and is suddenly "spiritual."

"To old luxury," Teigen toasts. "You had a good run, but now it's time to shush you up a bit."

Teigen then presents an example of "young luxury," the new Hyundai Genesis. Unfortunately, Legend missed his cue, and Teigen began to yell at him. He then locked her out of the car, so she had to give him the password: "Sexiest man alive."

"We all believed that John and Chrissy best represent the kind of pure honesty and approachability that old luxury never had," Bob Rayburn, executive creator of Innocean USA, the agency behind the spot, told Ad Meter. "Most luxury advertising acts like once your income reaches a certain level, your sense of humor gets surgically removed. As a vibrant young luxury brand, Genesis wanted to take a more humorous approach, John and Chrissy embody that flawlessly."

In November, PEOPLE named Legend their Sexiest Man Alive 2019, a title that scared the EGOT winner.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure," Legend told PEOPLE in November. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Even without the title, Legend is in the middle of one of the happiest moments of his life.

"I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to," he told the magazine. "I'm also so proud of my career. I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I’m pretty at ease with myself now!"

Legend, 41, and Teigen, 34, married in 2013. They are parents to daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1.

Super Bowl LIV airs live on Fox, with a showdown between the 49ers and Chiefs.

