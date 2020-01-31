Gisele Bundchen Spotted in Nashville, Fueling Tom Brady Titans Rumors

Could Tom Brady be playing for the Tennessee Titans in 2020? It might be a possibility as his wife, Gisele Bundchen, was reportedly seen in Nashville, according to WCVB TV and other sources in the area. The reason Bundchen was seen in Nashville was the fact she was visiting Montgomery Bell Academy, a preparatory day school for boys.

This has led to speculation about Brady's NFL future. It was reported that Brady was not in Nashville with Bundchen, but more buzz grew when he posted a cryptic photo of himself walking through the tunnel of Gillette Stadium. He didn't write a caption, so fans have been trying to determine what it means.

If one thing is certain, Brady is not planning on retiring. When the New England Patriots lost to the Titans in the playoffs earlier this year, he went to Instagram to announce he plans to play this fall.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable," Brady wrote. "You don't always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that's right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

Brady continued by thanking the fans for their support in the last 20 years.

"I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU!" he added. "After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that's not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!!"

Brady will be a free agent in March and the Patriots want him to return. However, the six-time Super Bowl champion said he's open to talking to other teams and testing the market.

"I'm open-minded about the process," Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. "At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I'm looking forward to what's ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I'll embrace it with open arms."