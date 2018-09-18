Sex Positions That Are More Fun Than Doggy Style

When most couples want to try sex from behind, they leap straight to the classic doggy style. The position can feel animalistic, sweet, or rough-and-tough, so whatever kind of love-making session you’re looking for, you can find it. Plus, it’s extremely stimulating for both partners.

However, doggy style isn’t necessarily the end-all-be-all of sex from behind. Many couples miss out on a variety of other positions simply because doggy style seems like the most popular and simple method to achieve deep penetration.

Today, we want to dive into some of the more creative positions in which the man situates himself behind the woman. These moves are perfect for when you’re seeking sex that’s intense and fast, and you might be surprised by how much more effective they can be than doggy style.

The Side Roll

How It’s Done:

The woman lies on her side with her back and butt angled towards her partner. Then, the man slides his penis (or a dildo) into the woman while lying on his side behind her.

Why It’s Great:



There’s something incredibly intimate about sex that feels like a hug. The side roll is perfect for those occasions where you’re spooning, but both of you want to transition into sex instead of just cuddling. Plus, the position allows the male partner to easily reach around and stimulate the woman’s clitoris with his hands, which encourages a quick and intense climax on both sides.

Raised Doggy

How It’s Done:

The male partner stands behind the female while she places her hands on the ground next to her feet. Then, the man lifts the woman’s legs at the thigh and enters as she maintains a semi-handstand position.

Why It’s Great:

We’ll admit that this pose isn’t for everyone. It’s physically demanding and somewhat challenging to master, but if you can figure it out together, you’ll find that it offers incredible penetration and lots of visual stimulation for both of you. If the woman’s strength is lagging, it may help to position her back and head against a wall for additional support.

Leopard

How It’s Done:

Have the male partner kneel on the ground, then rest his bottom on his feet and lean back a bit. The woman will then sit on him and let his penis slide inside while facing away from him. To help support herself, she can lean forward and place her hands on the ground while letting her feet move back behind the guy.

Why It’s Great:



This position is just the right amount of playful and passionate. The male partner has a great view of the woman’s body and can engage in slapping or rubbing, and the woman can grind on the man’s legs for added clitoral stimulation.

Jockey

How It’s Done:

The woman lies down on the floor or bed while her partner straddles her from behind. She stays on her stomach while he situates himself between her legs.

Why It’s Great:

This position is especially beneficial for the woman on the bottom because every movement feels intense. She receives clitorial stimulation from the bed or whatever surface she’s laying on, and the man can spice things up with slaps and massages while moves in rhythm from behind her.

Prison Guard

How It’s Done:

Both partners stand, with the man positioned behind the woman. The woman places her hands behind her back as though she’s being arrested, and the man grasps them. Then, the female partner bends over to allow for penetration from behind.

Why It’s Great:

Many people enjoy this position during role-playing session or when they need something a little more raunchy than usual. The man will feel powerful and stimulated, and the woman will experience deep penetration.

The Hot Seat

How It’s Done:

The male partner sits on the edge of a bed, seat, or table. The woman then lowers herself onto his lap while facing away. The man can either use his hands to massage the woman’s back or to stimulate her clitoris while moving inside her.

Why It’s Great:

This position is the most effective when the man can use his feet to gain leverage from the floor. Mess around with angles and speeds to find the ones that work for you, and don’t forget to involve your hands for additional stimulation.



Seated Wheelbarrow

How It’s Done:

The man sits on the bed while the woman kneels on her hands and knees on the floor. Then, the male partner raises the woman’s hips so that her genitals meet his on the bed. Meanwhile, she keeps her hands positioned on the floor for support and leverage.

Why It’s Great:

This is a new, exciting change for both partners. The man still gets to feel powerful and he pulls the woman’s vagina onto his penis, and the woman feels equally involved as she uses her arm strength to achieve the perfect rhythm.

Leapfrog

How It’s Done:

This position is essentially doggy style, except the woman rests her head and arms on the bed, forming a V shape with her body.

Why It’s Great:

Not only is this position easier on the woman’s hands and arms, but it also allows for even deeper penetration than doggy style. The man can either use his hands to hold the woman’s hips in place, or he can provide some extra clitoral stimulation.

See what we mean? There’s a whole world of from-behind sex out there besides doggy style, so don’t be afraid to experiment with your partner to find the position that works best for both of you.

