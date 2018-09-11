7 Top-Rated Masturbation Techniques for a Stronger Orgasm

You’ve heard of interactive learning in the classroom, but what about in the bedroom?

A website called OMGYes has set out to be an “honest, practical resource about women’s pleasure.”

And to do so, they’ve found everyday women to show their masturbation techniques in short videos (yes, vagina and all) and talk you through their personal journeys to orgasm.

Based on the techniques you may enjoy, they provide tips to help you build a longer, more full-bodied orgasm to experience pleasure like never before.

Once the video is over, some include an interactive touch simulator where you use the techniques you just learned to help the woman orgasm. Her vagina will move with your movements and she speaks (and moans) to coach you through the actual technique of the motions leading to climax.

Touching a virtual vagina after watching a woman masturbate might put you totally out of your comfort zone, but the company says it’s a surefire way to help you achieve a better, stronger O.

“We’ve found that trying these techniques and getting feedback in this way makes it far more likely that you’ll actually remember and apply the concepts,” says the website.

The site partnered with Indiana University researchers and the Kinsey Institute to gather the ‘wisdom’ of over 2,000 women, ages 18-95, learning their movements and techniques to achieve orgasm during self-stimulation.

Want a taste of these top techniques?

Keep reading to explore seven of OMGYes’ research-driven, woman-approved techniques for female pleasure. Find the one(s) that’ll make you weak, plus learn a trick or two to practice yourself!

Hinting:

Similar to edging, ‘hinting’ is another way to play around your sensitive spots. When practicing it, the clit and G-spot are teased through occasional indulgence. You can pass by these erogenous zones to let your body know what’s to come later in the session, but for the time being, you find less powerful ways to arouse your body.

The thought behind this teasing technique is that you aren’t giving those hot spots attention until your body is absolutely craving them. When you do indulge, the sensation is overwhelming enough to make you burst with pleasure.

Surprisingly, 70 percent of women say they regularly use this practice to orgasm during solo sessions.

Surprise:

If the consistency technique sounded more like a snooze fest, the ‘surprise’ technique—which 70 percent of women use to get off—may be just what you need.

OMGYes defines this style as “defying expectation to enhance pleasure,” which really means you need to switch up your motions nearly as soon as your get comfortable with the current one. Using this constant switch-up means your body will learn to enjoy a variety of movements, and if you save your favorites until the end, the tension will help your body shake with pleasure toward the finish.

The key with this technique is not to get too robotic. You don’t have to count to ten and change your actions completely; just keep things fresh throughout your solo session for a serious O.

Staging:

This technique seems super obvious, but it requires a real awareness of your body which calls for practice.

When a woman practices ‘staging,’ she changes her approach to masturbation according to the sensitivity changes in her body throughout the experience. When she’s warmed up and needs more pressure, she increases her stimulation. When it’s getting a bit painful (which is a common sign of overstimulation!), back off a bit.

70 percent of women say they use this technique, but it’s an easy one to combine with any other method for a stronger, more full-bodied orgasm.

Rhythm:

With 80 percent of women using this technique, it’s one of the more popular ways to achieve the big O. And with OMGYes describing it as “a well-timed, almost musical loop of motion,” you may think you’ve already mastered it. Still, you’ve got a thing or two to learn.

With this technique, the ‘instructor’ leads you through her orgasm by rhythmically tapping on or around the clit fast for 10-15 seconds, then opting for a slower rhythm. For ladies who like to ‘get it over with’ quickly, this move forces you to slow down and tease yourself.

You’ll be so turned on by the simple movement that you’ll want to increase speed and pressure, but see how long you can last with this more gentle style of masturbation.

Orbiting:

This technique highlights the power of the clit, concentrating on circular movements that stimulate it to orgasm. 80 percent of women use this fairly simple technique, though OMGYes notes there are a “million ways of circling the clit.”

Even if you regularly use this action to get off, it sounds like you have some learning to do, too! In a tutorial of ‘orbiting,’ one woman says she stimulates her clitoris with quick, small circular motions, then—using the edging technique—switches to slower, larger circles that hit more of the vulva.

This teasing action builds anticipation quickly, and you’ll want to concentrate on the motion that makes you feel tingliest when it’s time to come. Though it sounds basic, combining those two techniques leads to a seriously intense O!

Framing:

90 percent of women use this technique to get off, so it’s probably something you already do. This method has less to do with your vagina and more to do with how your brain plays a role in the whole thing.

This creative element to masturbation can help you visualize a sexy scenario, take your mind off the physical act of touching yourself if that makes you uncomfortable and will allow you to stay in tune with multiple senses as you reach the peak of that towering metaphorical mountain.

Signaling:

Finally, 90 percent of women use the ‘signaling’ technique to reach climax. The site defines it as the style of “giving and reading feedback” to achieve orgasm. By processing and acting on what feels best to your body, you’re able to build a custom orgasmic experience for yourself.

Once you know how to navigate your own body for pleasure, bring someone else into the mix and show them the ropes! These techniques are meant to bring awareness to masturbation, but they can certainly be mixed in for a romp between the sheets with your lover. After all, manual and oral stimulation can be just as much the main event as sex.

Want to kick it up a notch? Read OMGYes’ more creative tips for a solid masturbation session here.