Why ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Is ‘Asking for Prayers’

Jenelle Evans is asking for prayers, but the situation may not be as dire as the request may seem. Evans, a former cast member on Teen Mom 2, sent out the request to her fans early Sunday morning in the form of a short and simple Instagram Story post. In the text post, the mother-of-three said she was about to catch a flight and was getting nervous. In fact, her body had a physical reflex in response to her anxiety.

“flying today, asking for prayers. Already having esophagus cramping,” Evans wrote, adding a distressed emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear exactly where Evans is headed, but she’s presumably set to depart from Nashville, Tennessee. Evans moved to Music City after splitting from her now-estranged husband, David Eason. Evans let her followers know that she was leaving Eason in a note posted on Oct. 31.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media these past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans’ latest update on how her life is going came on Dec. 16. Things are apparently going great for the former MTV personality.

“I just want to tell everyone, I am sooooo happy with life right now,” Evans wrote. “Everything is perfect… My support system is so big now, it’s crazy.”

Photo Credit: MTV