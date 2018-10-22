Watch Honey Boo Boo Transform Into Belle for Disney Night on ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was a Disney princess personified during Sunday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

For the ABC show’s Disney week, Thompson transformed into Belle for a foxtrot to “Something There” from Beauty and the Beast alongside junior pro partner Tristan Ianiero.

Wearing the iconic winter outfit donned by the Disney princess in that iconic scene, Thompson won over the judges with her storytelling and heart, earning a score of 21/30.

That score, plus the support of fans in the audience, was enough to keep the WE tv star in the running for another week. Unfortunately, however, time was up for daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, Sophia Pippen, who was eliminated alongside junior pro Jake Monreal and adult mentor Sasha Farber following a 19/30 score for their samba to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from The Little Mermaid.

Here’s how the other competitors fared during Disney week:

Scripps National Spelling Bee star Akash Vukoti and junior pro Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) earned a 21/30 for their jive to “Zero to Hero” from Hercules.

Avengers actress Ariana Greenblatt and junior pro Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) earned a 25/30 for their samba to “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from Lilo & Stitch.

Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum and junior pro Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) earned a 22/30 for their foxtrot to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

Dance Moms alum/singer Mackenzie Ziegler and junior pro partner Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) earned a 27/30 for their contemporary dance to “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

Son of Stevie Wonder, Mandla Morris, and junior pro Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) earned a 21/30 for their jazz number to “Un Poco Loco” from Coco.

Black-ish actor Miles Brown and junior pro Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) earned a 27/30 for their Charleston to “One Jump Ahead” from Aladdin.

Pro skateboarder Sky Brown and junior pro partner JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) earned a 24/30 for their contemporary number to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Last week, General Hospital actor Hudson West and pro partner Kameron Couch were eliminated following their paso doble to the 2008 Madonna song “4 Minutes,” featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

