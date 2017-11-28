Vicki Gunvalson Mends Broken Relationship With Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge on ‘RHOC’ Reunion

After years of fighting, Vicki Gunvalson has appeared to make up with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador on the second half of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

“I’m sorry,” Gunvalson told them. “I never meant to hurt either one of your families.”

The three have been at odds for years, with Gunvalson threatening to “punish” Judge and Beador for “not being my friend” earlier in the season. She also repeated rumors that Judge’s husband was gay and doubled down on rumors that Beador’s estranged husband David Beador “beat the sh-t out of Shannon” during their marriage.

“I won’t talk about it ever again, as God as my witness. I promise you. I’m sorry. I totally surrender,” Gunvalson told Judge. “I love you, I really do, and I’m sorry I hurt you. I don’t want to hurt you and I don’t want to hurt anymore.”

She then turned her attention to Beador. “Shannon, I want to hug you too because I’m sorry. I really am sorry. I’ve asked for forgiveness and I’m sorry,” she said, who had announced earlier in the reunion that she and her husband were getting a divorce. “I feel for you. I do, I’ve literally been through it twice. It sucks. We gotta build each other up not tear each other down. We all are good people.”

Judge and Beador appeared to accept her apology, clearing the couch for her near the end of the reunion, but they didn’t forget some of the hurtful things she had said in the past.

In response, however, Gunvalson asked Judge to stop bringing up her involvement in ex Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam, which it’s unclear if she truly knew the extent of.

“I want you to stop saying I was in on a cancer scam,” Gunvalson said. “I was scammed. The amount of time and money on that man I spent, I’ll never get back. … I got conned!”

Judge promised Gunvalson she would “never say another word” about the scam, but said she never meant to hurt her while talking about the situation.

“I was feeling alienated and ostracized,” Gunvalson said. “Everybody’s going out and doing this, and I heard you girls were saying, ‘Don’t film with Vicki,’ and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ “

As the reunion ended, Gunvalson sat between Judge and Beador while they all joined hands..

“I want to be there for you. You got this,” she told Beador. “I’m sorry. I admire your strength and you’re going to be okay. And if you want a job at Coto Financial, we’re hiring.”

Walking off the set while hugging Judge , Gunvalson asked, “Are we back?”

“We’re back,” Judge responded.

