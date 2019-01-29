‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Madix Explodes After Tom Sandoval Reveals She Hooked up With Lala Kent

Tom Sandoval’s big mouth got him in trouble with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix when the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she and friend Lala Kent had a sexual past.

In Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, Tom was celebrating his 36th birthday at cigar bar with James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Peter Madrigal when he let slip that Ariana and Lala had hooked up before.

“I don’t know if I ever told you this. Ariana and Lala had been out all day drinking, and they’re wasted. They’re in my car, and Lala goes, ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you come in the back seat? I just want to eat your p—,’” he said. “Ariana climbs in the back and Lala just starts going to f—ing town, dude.”

When Peter asked if the trio had gone further all together, Tom said he “couldn’t do it.”

Later, Jax brought the story up to Lala, only to be met with a dismissive denial.

“No, I did not have sex with Ariana in the back,” she told him. “What the f— is he talking about?”

To the Bravo cameras, however, Lala admitted that she was lying to Jax about the encounter to protect her friend’s privacy.

“Did this happen with Ariana and myself? Yes. Am I about to blow Ariana’s spot up with Jax and [Brittany Cartwright] right now? Hell no,” she explained.

When Tom encountered his girlfriend next, she was not happy about his loose lips.

“Are you f—ing kidding me? I literally just got a phone call from Lala telling me the f—ing story you told on your birthday to try to sound cool in front of a bunch of guys,” she shouted at him.

While Tom played it off as “not a big deal,” Ariana disagreed. “It’s not a big deal? I’m sorry, but it’s my business,” she replied.

She explained to the cameras, “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes.”

While Tom was confused why the story would upset her, as she had previously been in a relationship with a woman, she insisted, “Yes, OK. Tom, you told something that is not your business to tell without running it by the people who were really involved.”

“When you talk about anyone’s sexuality without their consent, it’s like really not okay,” she added.

Ariana explained to the cameras that while she doesn’t identify as bisexual, “I’ve been with women in the past, and obviously I’ve been with men. I would rather not label things and just kind of, if you’re attracted to somebody, you’re attracted to them, and if you’re not, you’re not. And that person can be male, female or anywhere in between.”

To his credit, Tom seemed to understand how he crossed the line as the fight came to a close.

“I don’t like being that guy,” he said. “You know, you’re like my treasure, and all those things that I know about you, all those little quirks and whatever, they’re like very valuable to me. And let’s just hopefully try to move on from this.”

“I don’t think Tom was being malicious in any way. So part of me is really grossed out and mad at him, and the other part of me is like, you poor little thing. You thought you were being cute,” she said in a confessional as the two made their apology official.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ariana Madix