Update: ‘Mob Wives’ Star Natalie DiDonato Found After Search

Update 6:20 p.m. ET: Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato has been found after going missing earlier in the week. TMZ reports that Denise Fuoco, DiDonato’s mother, has confirmed that the reality star was found safe in Nevada. The outlet stated that while DiDonato was found safe, her identification was allegedly stolen. As of right now, it’s unclear exactly what happened to the Mob Wives star.

Previously: Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato has been reported missing. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that an investigation is underway after a missing-persons report was filed Tuesday morning in Las Vegas for DiDonato, who failed to catch two recent flights home to Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The circumstances surrounding DiDonato’s disappearance are unclear at this time. The reality star, 44, first sparked worry among family after she missed a Jan. 5 flight home to Florida from Philadelphia, where she had traveled to earlier this month.

DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told the outlet that her daughter has seemed “distant” for the past month. She said she last spoke to DiDonato, who appeared on Season 5 of the hit VH1 series, a week ago via FaceTime. Fuoco said her daughter seemed “nervous and distressed” during the “brief conversation,” and DiDonato “rushed off the phone.” DiDonato did not disclose her location during the brief call, which left Fuoco “concerned.” Fuoco said she has attempted to contact her daughter numerous times since, but both of her cellphones appear to not be working, leading her to contact police in Philadelphia.

Fuoco said that one of DiDonato’s friends, named Ben, reached out to her Monday and claimed the Mob Wives star was in Las Vegas. According to Fuoco, Ben said the reality star reached out to him asking for money to obtain a plane ticket to Florida four days earlier. Ben allegedly purchased the ticket, but DiDonato missed the flight. Ben, who is believed to be the last known person to have spoken with DiDonato, filed the missing person report with Las Vegas police Tuesday. Further updates aren’t available at this time.

In her last social media post before she was reported missing, DiDonato reflected on 2024 and her age. In the December post, the star shared a smiling photo of herself as she wrote, “Not bad for 44 I love me some me. It’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight.”

“Getting older is a blessing, can’t believe I made it this far,” she continued. “I’m embracing my age because to me it’s a badge of honor to have made it to 44.”

DiDonato is best known for her time on Mob Wives. She appeared on the VH1 series’s fifth season, titled Mob Wives: Trust No One, between 2014 and 2015. Reacting to news of her reported disappearance, fellow Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo told TMZ she was “extremely” concerned.

“OMG, This is horrible!!! I really hope it’s nothing but missing flights and reported missing seems extremely concerning,” D’Avanzo said. “I really wish they find her safe and sound! I have not seen or spoken to her in a very long time and wish I had answers.”