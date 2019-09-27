‘Unexpected’: McKayla ‘Uncomfortable’ Having Caelan’s ‘Heartless’ Mom Around Their Kids (Exclusive)

The birth of daughter Gracelynn is only making things more tense between McKayla Adkins and Caelan Morrison’s family. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Sunday’s all-new episode of Unexpected, new grandmother Shelly Morrison’s visit to the birthing suite to visit the little girl gets a frosty reception from the new mom, who was sure to keep her out of the hospital room while she was in labor with her second child.

“Whenever somebody says the name Shelly around me, it makes me want to throw up,” she tells the camera of her desire to keep her children’s grandma at an arm’s length. “I don’t trust her, and it just makes me uncomfortable knowing who she can be at certain times. Like, I just don’t want that kind of energy around my kids.”

Shelly is far from naive when it comes to the relationship she has with the mother of her son’s children and is more than happy to keep her distance from the Adkins family, but the newborn Gracelynn is a different story.

“I already knew I wouldn’t be there during the birth, and I’m fine with that. She’s not my daughter. I don’t expect to have her let me be in the room,” she admits later. “I learned that with the first child. And, honestly, it was better the way we did it because then I avoided the families being together.”

That doesn’t keep things from being seriously awkward as Caelan and his family coo over the new baby as McKayla stares daggers from the other side of the room.

“I was just really uncomfortable,” she explains to viewers of her cold reaction. “And, I know this is horrible, but I don’t want my daughter to have a relationship with Shelly just because she’s so heartless, I guess I could say? Just the way she talked to me while I was pregnant. Talks to my family, talks to her own son. She said so many horrible things and done so many things. And I’m uncomfortable with my kids being around her. I don’t know, there’s just something about it I just don’t feel comfortable with.”

It might be what’s right for McKayla, but Caelan is more than a little livid at how his mother is being treated around his child.

“When my mom showed up to the hospital, McKayla just was kind of being silent because she didn’t want my mom there in the first place,” he says, frustrated. “I feel like McKayla ruined the whole thing of Gracelynn’s pregnancy because of the fact that she wouldn’t let my family be there like they were for [son] Timothy. I just wanted it to be like a happy moment where I could be with my kids, but instead it went to s—. It’s just a piss-off moment for me, it just pisses me off.

Shelly chimes in, “I know it’ll probably be his two moments, and my two moments as a grandmother, and they’re all about ruined,” but it’s all a little too much for Caelan, who adds, “But I just don’t even want to sit here and talk about it because it just pisses me off. It just pisses me off, it’s stupid. It just makes me want to flip the f— out, like, honestly.”

Unexpected airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC