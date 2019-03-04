‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Bella Gets Romantic Package From ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Peter Kraus

Nikki Bella’s first date with Bachelorette alum Peter Kraus may not have ended with a final rose, but the WWE Superstar is definitely considering giving him another shot.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Total Bellas, Bella admitted to the runner-up on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the dating show that she wasn’t ready to kiss anyone just yet when he leaned in to plant a smooch on her lips, but told sister Brie Bella that she thought the fitness guru was a total catch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kraus was understanding of Nikki’s emotional journey following her calling off her wedding to longtime beau John Cena in April 2018, but told her that if she let him know dates she was in Los Angeles, he would love to see her again.

A bit later, Nikki was surprised to receive a package from her suitor at her sister Brie’s home.

“This is crazy,” she said, opening the package filled with a Halloween card, all kinds of different black licorice, and a thoughtful note.

“This gift has nothing to do with Halloween, but I thought the card was appropriate,” Kraus wrote in the card. “Here’s a little something for your breakfast and for your creative thoughts. Enjoy.”

For Nikki, an espoused black licorice enthusiast, the little gesture was the perfect way for the reality personality to let her know she was still on his mind.

“Because Peter didn’t bring my favorite last time, he shipped out every type of brand of black licorice to me,” Nikki explained to the camera. “That was just the cutest, sweetest thing ever. Like, I have to give it to Peter, he’s really smooth.”

She continued to her sister, “I like things like this that are really thoughtful. That means a lot to me. So maybe there will be a second date.”

Brie was very excited to hear about the prospective new romantic partner in her twin’s life, especially one who was so sweet.

“Brownie points, Peter,” Brie told the cameras.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that the two have taken their flirty relationship to the next level, but Nikki did leave a flirty message on Kraus’ Instagram just last month that makes it seem like things haven’t fizzled for good.

On a selfie Kraus posted from a campground, Brie”Aww cute!” Bella, 35, replied in the comments section.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!