‘Total Bellas’: Nikki Bella Laments ‘Absent’ John Cena Prior to Split

It’s probably telling that Nikki Bella‘s bachelorette party felt more like a girl’s trip leading up to her split from John Cena.

On Total Bellas, the couple has been struggling leading up to saying, “I do,” but when Bella took off on a destination bachelorette party to Paris, France, she couldn’t hide that something was feeling off. Despite staying at a fabulous chateau, tasting champagne and getting into a dare war with her friends and twin sister Brie, Bella was having a tough time getting into the spirit of things.

“It’s funny, because like even with this bachelorette getaway, it’s not everything that I thought it would feel like,” she admitted. “John’s been so absent with everything wedding related … that it almost doesn’t feel real. It feels more like a girl’s trip than a bachelorette party.”

The couple would ultimately call off their May wedding in April, with the couple releasing a statement on social media at the time.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

However, following the split, the couple appears to be working on reconciliation, with Cena publicly declaring that he was determined to marry Bella and father her children.

Although Bella and Cena have been spotted together near their San Diego home, the E! reality star took to YouTube earlier this month to clear up their relationship status.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” she said. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

While Cena is in China filming a movie, Bella said, “It’s giving us this time in life to see what we want in the future.”

She added, “I do have hope for us.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!