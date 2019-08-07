Tori Spelling ‘Really Sad’ She’s Never Been Asked to Star on ‘RHOBH’

Tori Spelling is feeling a little snubbed by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the 90210 star revealing on Monday’s Jenny McCarthy Show that she’s “never” been approached to join the Bravo reality series.

While talking about RHOBH newcomer Denise Richards‘ role on the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, Spelling’s co-star Jennie Garth revealed that she had been approached, but decided not to take Bravo up on the offer.

“I was like, ‘I’m the furthest thing from a desperate housewife,’” Garth told McCarthy and Spelling, joking. “Is it Desperate Housewives?”

After correcting her friend, Spelling admitted it makes her “really sad” that she’s never been considered for the show.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” Spelling explained. “I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!”

The True Tori star agreed, however, that Garth wouldn’t be a good match for the reality show’s drama.

“Imagine if you had done that show?” Spelling laughed. “I just can’t picture—what would you do? Imagine you having to cat fight with all of those women?”

Listeners who couldn’t help but crack up over the friends’ repartee can see the two live in their recently announced interactive, live talk show, Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live.

The show is “bringing the ladies of 90210 to zip codes across America for the ultimate girls night and an evening filled with memories and laughs,” according to a press release, which warned audiences to “expect the unexpected.”

“Tori and I have been dreaming up this tour for a long time. We’ve wanted to have that one-on-one experience with our fans who have supported us throughout the years,” Garth said in a statement, as per PEOPLE. “Each night on stage, we’re going to have a brand new show, sharing laughs, playing games, drinking a cocktail, answering your questions and, of course, telling you all of our 90210 stories. What could be better than hitting the road with my best friend?”

Spelling added, “I love the relationship I have with my best friend Jennie. No one makes me laugh harder than she does. We have such amazing stories to tell. Now, we get to share our special friendship with our fans LIVE! Bring your BFF and come enjoy an interactive experience with me and my BFF. It’ll definitely be a night to remember!”

Photo credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images