Tori Spelling Claims She Was Evacuated From Home, But Fire Marshals Say Otherwise

Tori Spelling may not have been telling the full truth when she told her Instagram followers that she was forced to evacuate her home due to the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

Contrary to Spelling’s claims, fire marshals in charge of the Woodland Hills area where Spelling and her family live told Radar Online that the fires have not reached her neighborhood.

“I haven’t heard anything about Mulholland Drive being affected,” a fire marshal for Fire Station 84 told Radar. “I can tell you that I was just sent from Miracle Mile and we’re here in Woodland Hills in kind of a standby mode. We have been dispatched to different place across the city. We have different pools of fire engines kind of in standby mode.”

But just because the area has not been advised to evacuate doesn’t mean residents shouldn’t be prepared for the worst. “We still have high winds and there is danger, so there could be spots and new fires that can break out. So we are sieging resources to get ready for that,” the marshal added.

Spelling told her Instagram followers on Saturday that “My big brood and I were evacuated last night. My eyes swell with happy tears when I reflect on how many friends immediately reached out and offered their homes to us. No small offer when you are talking about a family of seven. Some I don’t even know that well but as part of our school community they stepped up. Thank you all!”

She also thanked “my childhood, adulthood, everything in between, and lifelong friend @jenniegarth for giving our ginormous family flesh and fur your entire house to stay at in a moments notice.”

Even if Spelling’s neighborhood was not given an official notice to evacuate, she and husband Dean McDermott could be taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their five kids. The couple shares sons Liam, 11, Finn, 6, and Beau, 20 months, and daughters Stella, 10, and Hattie, 6.

As of Wednesday, the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles County and Ventura County has claimed two lives, burned over 97,000 acres of land and is just 47 percent contained. The fire has destroyed 435 structures with 57,000 more at risk, CBS News reports. The Woolsey Fire has torn through areas where some of the wealthiest and most influential people in the entertainment industry live.

Meanwhile, 500 miles north, the Camp Fire in Butte County has claimed the lives of 48 people, bringing the statewide death toll to 50. The Camp Fire remains far and away the worst fire of the state’s history, in terms of both fatalities and destruction. It has claimed 135,000 acres of land and over 8,800 structures — 7,600 of which were homes.

Several celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and Robin Thicke have lost their homes to the Woolsey Fire.