Tori Roloff Opens up About Her Son Jackson’s Dwarfism

Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, are parents to son Jackson, who was born with dwarfism just like his dad. Always candid with her fans, Roloff recently used her Instagram Story to open up about her son’s condition, inviting her followers to ask her questions and happily responding to help them learn more about her family.

When one fan asked if Roloff was worried about her son, the reality star replied in the negative, writing, “Definitely not. He’s so happy all the time and healthy as can be!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As dwarfism runs in Zach’s family, he and Roloff knew there was a chance their child would be born with the condition, and Roloff revealed that they found out Jackson had dwarfism when Roloff was 34 weeks pregnant, with the reality star writing that her doctor “had a little more of a heads up than some parents.”

The mom of one explained that as dwarfism is a dominant gene, each of her and Zach’s children have a 50 percent chance of being a little person since Zach carries the gene.

Roloff shared that when she found out Jackson was a little person, “There was obviously some fear, but I have the best resources at the palm of my hand and I was fortunate enough to have some background knowledge. I can only imagine the fear of a parent who has no experience with dwarfism but I can only hope we can provide some sort of reassurance to them.”

The reality star also opened up about life with a child with dwarfism, sharing that she definitely doesn’t “do a very good job” at keeping Jackson from bumping his head and not falling.

“He has to learn to navigate his world and I can’t put him in bubble wrap,” she explained.

When it comes to finding clothes for her son, Roloff wrote that “It’s not easy, but thank goodness joggers are in!”

In response to a fan who asked if it would be a long time before Jackson would be allowed on certain rides at Disneyland, Roloff joked, “For sure. And I honestly think this was the hardest thing for me to come to terms with.”

She also discussed Jackson’s eventual time at school, she admitted that she is worried he will be treated differently, although she added that she is “more worried about him being coddled.”

Fans of Little People, Big World know that Zach has had to undergo surgeries, and Roloff revealed that it “of course” scares her that her son may have to go through the same experience, though she did have a positive outlook on the situation.

“There’s no telling but we’re blessed to have no health issues so far,” she shared. “We have so much support and love that I know we’ll handle anything God throws at us.”

As for what she’s learned from her son when it comes to dwarfism, Roloff’s answer was simple.

“You should never put your child in a box,” she wrote. “That and their clothes last a lot longer which is awesome.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @toriroloff