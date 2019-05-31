‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Says She’s ‘Dying’ From Pregnancy Migraines

Tori Roloff has been experiencing some horrible migraines amid her pregnancy with her and husband Zach Roloff‘s second child.

The Little People, Big World star shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday that she was searching for a remedy.

“Help!” she wrote in the caption of a photo she shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Safe remedies for migraines during pregnancy. I’m doing.” In the photo, she was lying down and staring into the camera.

Earlier this week, she worried about what her summer pregnancy would be like. “Pregnancy in the summer. This is going to be interesting,” she wrote on a photo. “It’s hot.”

The TLC personality isn’t due until November, according to In Touch, and based on a recent Q&A she did with fans it looks like she’s in for a long, difficult ride. Between the heat, and all the “symptoms” she said she’s been experiencing, this pregnancy is definitely not going to be easy on Roloff.

“A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions,” she said when asked if her pregnancy had “been easier or harder” this time around. “I’ve got all the symptoms this time.”

Roloff and husband Zach are also parents to son Jackson Roloff, who recently turned 2. Tori recently shared a heartbreaking post about Jackson, who was born with dwarfism just like his father. She spoke about how Jackson would always be “different,” despite all of the ways in which he seems just like any other toddler.

“I often forget that my son is any different than yours,” she began. “I forget that he has shorter legs because he can get around and run just like any other two-year-old. I forget he has short arms because he can still reach everything around the house (even the stuff we don’t want him to). I forget that he’s different because he’s so capable and I see nothing other than my mister mister.”

But she admitted there was a moment that forced her to confront her son’s differences and the impact his dwarfism has on his life.

“Today pointed out that he is different and that’s never going to change. He watched as kids (many younger than him) rode rides at a festival here in town and he wasn’t able to join,” she wrote. “Jackson wanted so bad[ly] to ride the airplanes that went up and down but the height requirement wouldn’t allow him to (which I totally understand!). It was harder for me than it was for him for sure. It was really the first time I was hit in the face with the fact my child is different.”

“I’m so proud of my husband and his outlook on it all and even more proud of my son who brushes things off with ease and I pray they both continue to do this,” she continued. “In the words of [Jeremy Roloff]: If a bad attitude would fix it — I would have one. This was also just a reminder of why I love [Disneyland] so much: The land of no height requirements! This kid is meant to bring light to this world this I know for sure.”

Roloff and her husband had learned of their son’s dwarfism when she was just 34 weeks pregnant, though they had known before that there had been a 50 percent chance that their son would inherit the gene, which is dominant.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.