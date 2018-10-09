Tori Roloff Gets Candid About the Impact of Zach’s Dwarfism on Their Relationship

Tori Roloff is opening up about dwarfism, and more specifically, the impact it has on her relationship with her husband Zach.

The Little People, Big World mom took to Instagram Monday night for a Q&A session with fans centered entirely around dwarfism, and no question was off limits. The mom of one, who made her place in the Roloff family official in 2015, said that her marriage to Zach welcomed her into a new community, writing that she is “so blessed that I’ve made such amazing friends in the dwarf community.”

While Roloff admitted that dwarfism is shrouded in the misconception that it’s a “limitation,” she said that the biggest impact it has had on her relationship with Zach is that she is “asked to reach the high shelf a lot.”

Roloff also revealed that the couple’s height difference is not a challenge for them, as neither of them are attempting to be a different height.

“To me it feels weird to crouch, and Zach always told me to stand. I’m not trying to be shorter and he’s not trying to be taller,” she said, responding to another fan by writing, “I love my husband for his heart not his height. Love is love is love.”

Roloff went on to answer several questions about her son, Jackson, who was also born with dwarfism, a gene that the 27-year-old informed fans is a dominant gene.

“It’s a dominant gene so you only have the gene if you are an achon,” she said. “They do all carry the gene for dyostraphic, but their partner would also have to carry the gene to have children with dyostraphic dwarfism.”

When asked if she was worried that Jackson would have to undergo surgeries like his father had to, Roloff admitted that “of course” it scares her, but “But we have so much support and love and I know we’ll handle anything God throws at us.”

“There’s no telling but we’re blessed to have no health issues so far,” she shared. “We have so much support and love that I know we’ll handle anything God throws at us.”

She also revealed that she is currently more worried about the every-day problems that a parent with a young child face: bumps and bruises.

Roloff and Zach, who tied the knot on July 25, 2015 on the Roloff family farm in front of nearly 200 guests, welcomed their first child together in May of 2017. They had learned that Jackson had dwarfism when Roloff was 34 weeks pregnant.