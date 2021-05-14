Tim Tebow Opens up About 'Wanting to Be Respected' in 'At Home With the Robertsons' Exclusive Clip

✖

Tim Tebow has taken heat over the years for his beliefs and values and didn't understand why people didn't like him. But as time went on, the former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback understood that not everyone is going to be on the same page when it comes to his views. Tebow and his wife Demi recently appeared on the Facebook Watch show At Home With the Robertsons and talked about earning respect in an exclusive clip.

"I was reading a book by Winston Churchill and a time of his life when most of the world didn't like him," Tebow said. He said, 'If you have enemies, good. It means you stood for something at least once in your life.' I think living on your convictions and standing firm is important when you believe in something to stand up for it. And it really changed my perspective from really wanting to be liked to then wanting to be respected because there's a difference."

Tebow is open about his religious beliefs since he began playing football at Florida. He had a stellar career with the Gators, leading him to be drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010. Despite having some success, Tebow was only able to last a quarterback in the NFL for three seasons but is now looking to make a comeback as he's expected to sign a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end.

"Tim and I've talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic. I was so busy I didn't give him the time," Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said who coached Tebow when they were at Florida. 'What do you think? What do you think?' and I didn't know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that's a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout."

At Home With the Robertsons streams on Facebook Watch on Mondays and Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET. The hosts are Willie and Korie Robertson, and each week they are joined by celebrity guests to have open conversations, learn new perspectives, and find common ground on culturally dividing topics.