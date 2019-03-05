‘The Voice’ Pays Tribute to Janice Freeman Following Her Death

The Voice paid tribute to the late Janice Freeman following Monday night’s episode, which aired two days after her death.

At the end of the episode, NBC showed a black card reading “In memory of Janice Freeman 1985-2019.”

After the card was shown, fans took to Twitter to send their condolences to Freeman’s family.

i didn’t know janice freeman died 🙁 poor miley — marissa! (@cheerioames) March 5, 2019

Freeman was a contestant on The Voice Season 13 in 2017, and made it to the Top 11 as a member of Miley Cyrus‘ team. She suddenly died Saturday from an “extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart,” according to her representatives.

Freeman began having trouble breathing at her home in West Covina, California. Her husband called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

“Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus,” her team said. “Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss.”

After appearing on The Voice, Freeman remained close with Cyrus. Last year, she revealed on Instagram that Cyrus helped her out financially when she moved and shared an emotional video.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Freeman said through tears. “I need y’all to understand that it is time to go into 2018 believing God for real… Y’all don’t understand that you see these people on TV. You see things happening and all of that. But you don’t understand that these people are real. And her heart is so huge. And she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

After hearing about Freeman’s death, Cyrus paid tribute to her on Instagram, sharing a photo of a rainbow.

“Thank you, Janice Freeman … for everything,” Cyrus wrote. “This represents you perfectly.”

Cyrus sent another tweet on Monday, promising to continue helping Freeman’s family.

“To hug you one more time @janice_freeman…” she tweeted on Monday. “I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you.”

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

