‘The Voice’: Miley Cyrus Vows to Care for Late Team Member Janice Freeman’s Family

Miley Cyrus has promised to continue caring for Janice Freeman’s family after The Voice contestant’s death.

Freeman passed away over the weekend. She was a contestant on The Voice in 2017 where she formed a close bond with Cyrus, her coach. Last year, Cyrus helped Freeman get permanent housing for herself and her family, and it looks like she will continue to help them in whatever way she can.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To hug you one more time @janice_freeman…” she tweeted on Monday. “I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you.”

To hug you one more time @janice_freeman …. I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven . To take care of your precious little girl , my baby sister . To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark ! I love you pic.twitter.com/rLeKj6iEmG — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 4, 2019



Cyrus included a clip highlighting her unique bond with Freeman, who was 33 at the time of her death. It showed Freeman reading a letter she had written to Cyrus, set over footage of them from the show. It also explained that their relationship had continued after the season was over.

Freeman won fans over not just with her powerful voice, but with her story of triumph. The singer had suffered for years from chronic illnesses, including lupus, meningitis and even cervical cancer, which she survived. Her health continued to be an issue through 2017 and 2018.

On Saturday, Freeman abruptly found herself short of breath in her home in Los Angeles, California. Her husband called paramedics and performed CPR in the meantime. Freeman was transported to a nearby hospital, but she was ultimately pronounced dead later that evening.

Cyrus first eulogized Freeman on Sunday morning as the news began to spread. She posted a photo of a rainbow on her Instagram Story, tagging Freeman in the text over it.

“Thank you @janicefreeman… for everything,” she wrote. “This represents you perfectly.”

She shared a longer post later in the day, alongside a photo of the two on stage together.

“I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere… but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated,” Cyrus wrote. “I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence. All those texts I would receive, just of you telling me that your [sic] praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy.”

It was clear that Freeman had just as much affection for Cyrus, as she frequently thanked the singer in posts and videos before her passing. Last January, she posted about how Cyrus had helped her find housing on her Instagram Story.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like, my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” Freeman said at the time. “This woman blessed me to be able to move in. Do you understand? What she don’t know is, I’ve been praying for her.”