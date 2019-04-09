‘The Voice’: Brooks & Dunn Aid Blake Shelton’s Team With Dan + Shay’s ‘Tequila’

On The Voice this week, country music took center stage when Brooks & Dunn helped Blake Shelton coach contestants Andrew Sevener and Hannah Kay, who Shelton had sing Dan + Shay‘s hit “Tequila.”

The two young singers were stunned at first to work with Brooks & Dunn, but quickly got down to the business of learning the song. It proved a little more difficult than expected for both of them, since the song was not in their wheelhouses.

“This song is definitely pushing both of you out of your comfort zone,” Shelton told them. He later noted, “It is not in their wheelhouse whatsoever, but I want to hear them sing something that’s out right now because there’s no way to get better unless you challenge yourself.”

Sevener called the song “completely different” than what he usually sings. Kay noted she would rather sing Loretta Lynn or George Strait songs, but took up the challenge to show Shelton she can sing both “classic country and new country.”

“This is a great challenge for both of them,” Kix Brooks noted. “And to work with each other, they’ve got their plate full.”

The performance went pretty well, and Shelton had to explain that he picked the song to really challenge the singers. Kelly Clarkson agreed that it shows they are both “pliable” singers who can perform a variety of numbers.

“It forces people to either step up to the plate or not,” Shelton explained. “And this song is no joke.”

“That’s really smart though,” Clarkson said. “That’s a good point because you’re going to get thrown stuff where you’re like, ‘This isn’t my pocket.’ And you want to be able to be pliable and flexible and maneuver.”

Shelton then declared Sevener as the winner of the battle. None of the judges used their steal on Kay.

“Hannah, she has a bright future, but she just has to polish her ability a little more,” coach John Legend said. “I’ve only got one steal left and I’m just looking for someone I think will be great on my team.”

Fans at home were happy with Shelton’s choice.

“Yeah, as much as I liked Hannah… Andrew killed that battle,” one fan wrote.

“I think I like Andrew better here,” another added.

The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC